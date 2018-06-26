Bernadotte’s Swedefest has folks jumping for joy

Lee Zion • Lafayette Nicollet Ledger

Swedefest was at Bernadotte Church over the weekend. ABOVE: Henry Sjostrom, 2, of Brooten, watches as big sister Lucy and Lililan Henderson, 3, of Klossner, bounce in the bouncy house. The Sjostrom family has relatives in the area and returned for the event. RIGHT: This cross, on the grounds of Bernadotte Church, was topped with a Swedish flag and an American flag to honor the Swedish immigrants who settled in the area.

Swedes celebrated their heritage in Bernadotte over the weekend — and everyone was invited.

The 24th annual Swedefest was Saturday in the park next door to Bernadotte Lutheran Church. This day of celebration was a time of music, food, games and more.

Jim Bartels has organized the event for several years and was the emcee for the event this year. He said Swedefest had its origins as a “midsummer” festival. Midsummer is a festival celebrated around the summer solstice — usually between June 19 and 25 — and was introduced by Swedish immigrants.

Today, the celebration is a way to honor local residents’ Scandinavian heritage. Every year, since the beginning, the evening closes with a rendition of “Halsa Dem Darhemma,” or the Swedish Hymn. This year, it was sung by Pastor Heidi Hagstrom, accompanied by Carol Larson.

“That’s kind of a neat thing, and it takes it back to the Swedish roots,” Bartels said.

Swedefest is also a way to enjoy the summer, he said.

“It’s always been in the park. We move it inside when the weather’s bad,” he said.

Originally, the church held a lutefisk feed every year. When that ended, the church came up with something to replace it.

“So, the idea came about, ‘Well, let’s have a Swedefest.’ We have all these different German fests, and this fest and that fest,” he said.

The idea of a Swedefest was perfect for the church, since it was founded by Swedish immigrants in the 19th century, Bartels said.

Swedefest hasn’t changed that much over the past 24 years. It’s still a time of music, food and children’s games, he said.

Over the years, Swedefest has sometimes had bands that actually came from Sweden. They were touring Minnesota or the upper Midwest, and Bernadotte Church was lucky enough to bring them here, Bartels said.

“I think it’s been always a fun outdoor festival. Beautiful park we have out here,” he said. “Silent auction, ice cream, beverages and a great meal.”

This year, the weather cooperated. Last year, the temperature was cold out, which put a damper on things, Bartels said.

“I think it’s perfect weather today,” he said.

Turnout varies from year to year, from 325 to 650 people. Bartels estimated that more than 500 people turned out for this year’s Swedefest.

Bartels described what he liked most about Swedefest.

“You see the people listening, and visiting, and smiles on their faces. Enjoying the facility. I think it’s so neat. I don’t know there’s another church that has an outdoor facility that matches what we have in Bernadotte, in this entire area. We’re very fortunate,” he said. “It’s good.”

There’s one other factor.

“It brings back the ethnic part of this area, and people coming together. There’s so much German stuff all around here. But here we’ve got this Swedish community that is flexing its wings a little bit, to show its pride,” Bartels said.

Hagstrom echoed a lot of those thoughts. This is her third year at Bernadotte and her third year with Swedefest.

She described her favorite part of Swedefest.

“People making connections. Visiting with friends, visiting with people they haven’t seen for a long time. Just sharing this friendship,” she said. “I love that; it’s a community event.

Hagstrom added that people work hard to set up for Swedefest. Dozens of people from the congregation came out to mow the lawn, set up tables, prepare the food and more.

“As a pastor, it was beautiful to see that,” she said.

There is one downside. Now that younger people are moving in, there are fewer people with the old-time Swedish traditions. People were still able to enjoy the Swedish rice pudding at the June events, but other Swedish foods are falling off he menu, Hagstrom said.

On the other hand, Swedefest — and the church — is one of the few places where people of different generations can still get together.

“That’s why I think one of these kind of events are so important,” she said.

Hagstrom described what Swedefest is all about.

“It’s a celebration of this congregation’s heritage, that I think that they’re very proud of. And I think one of the great gifts of this particular congregation is hospitality. And I think they like to open their doors and just welcome friends.”

It’s the beginning of summer.

So why is it called ‘Midsummer’?

Midsummer is a festival of ancient Swedish origin. But it’s held close to the solstice, which today we consider the start of summer. So why is it called “midsummer”?

The answer is pagans celebrated eight festivals connected with the sun. Of these, two were the winter solstice and summer solstice (the shortest day of the year and the longest day of the year) while two were the spring equinox and the autumn equinox (the days of the year on which the amount of sunlight and length of night were equal).

The other four festivals were the midway points between the solstices and the equinoxes.

Some of these festivals come down to us in modern times. The holiday celebrating the winter solstice was called Yule, which now is associated with Christmas.

The next holiday on the calendar — halfway between the winter solstice and the spring equinox — was Imbolc. This became the Christian holiday of St. Brigid Feast Day, but today is now more commonly referred to as Groundhog Day.

The spring equinox was called Ostara, from which the modern word “Easter” derives. Halfway between the equinox and the summer solstice was Beltane. In Britain and other countries, the festival survives as May Day.

The summer solstice was Litha (or Midsummer), followed by Lammas, halfway between the solstice and the equinox.

The autumn equinox was Mabon, while the halfway point between Mabon and Yule was Samhain, which became the Christian celebration of All Hallows Day, or Halloween.

In modern times, we use the solstices and the equinoxes to mark the start of each season. But in ancient times, the pagans used the midpoints. Thus, what they called summer started with Beltane and ended with Lammas, and the solstice was the middle of summer.

Even in modern times, there is a basis for this. The time period during which the Northern Hemisphere receives the most sunlight falls from Beltane to Lammas, and Midsummer is right in the middle. Today, modern astronomers call this “solar summer.” Similarly, the time period during which the Northern Hemisphere receives the least amount of sunlight falls from Samhain to Imbolc, which modern astronomers call “solar winter.”