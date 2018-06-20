Truman City Council to Revist Solar Ordinance

BY NIKKI MEYERTribune Publisher

The Truman City Council met for it’s second meeting of the month on Monday, June 18, 2018.

The council reviewed the discussions from the last Planning and Zoning meeting, held on June 5. The meeting was to review a request from Mel and Marlene Breitbarth, who were looking for a variance to place solar panels on new construction roof at MelMar Fabrication. The Breitbarths’ want to cover just shy of 30% of their roof, while the current ordinance only allows for 25% coverage.

City Attorney Jim Wilson was also at the meeting and stated that this situation actually would not qualify for a variance; the city would need to amend the ordinance.

Perry Nelson, of Ideal Energy, the company that the Breitbarth’s are working with to install the panels, suggested that allowing 30% roof coverage was a better option for commercial buildings, while leaving residential buildings at 25%.

Taylor Varpness, from Truman Public Utilities (TPU), was also present and explained that the system the Breitbarth’s are proposing would produce more energy than they currently use, meaning the wholesale power supplier would have to purchase it from the Breitbarth’s and sell it to TPU. The Public Utilities Commission expressed concern over losing customers to solar power.

A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 2 at City Hall.

Steph Johnson from the Martin County Substance Abuse Prevention (MCSAP) program attended the meeting. The program is asking all towns in the county to adopt a social host ordinance (SHO). Johnson provided a sample ordinance, which, in essence, holds legally responsible a person who hosts or allows a gathering where it is known or reasonably should be known that alcohol may be/is being consumed by one or more people under the age of 21. The council is having attorney Jim Wilson review the ordinance proposal.

Additionally, the MCSAP is looking for a Youth Coalition (YOCO) advisor for Truman High School. Anyone who is interested may contact Steph Johnson at 507-236-4118.

Pat Jones from Truman Active Living (TAL) was present to update the council on SHIP (Statewide Health Improvement Projects) projects. In May, over 25 residents attended a Bikeable Community Workshop held at the Truman Community Building for a presentation by the Minnesota Departments of Health and Transportation and the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota. It was sponsored by TAL and Heartland Senior Living. The purpose of the workshop was to educate interested residents as to engineering, enforcement, evaluation and planning for increasing the quality and quantity of safe walking and biking trails in our community. It also included a bike ride around Truman to evaluate what the city currently has for bikeable routes.

TAL is looking at adding bike racks at the Rosburg Softball Diamond and the Community Building, as well as having a bike lane stripe painted on the south side of 5th St. North. A bike rodeo for students in third grade is also in the works for the upcoming year.

Any interested residents are encouraged to attend Truman Active Living meetings, held the second Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. at Heartland Senior Living. Call Pat Jones 776-6031 for additional information.

In other business:

The Rural Service District ordinance was reviewed and approved.

The council voted to purchase a cab and snowblower attachment for the mower purchased last year. The city will look to hire someone to use the equipment to clear city sidewalks in the winter.

The council plans to paint two crosswalks to aid children crossing Ciro St. and E. 1st St. S. on their way to the pool.

The next regular council meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 2 following the hearing at 5:30.