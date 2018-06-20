Rosemary Melzer honored for 50 years in banking

The Minnesota Bankers Association (MBA) recently inducted Rosemary (Rosy) Melzer at Alliance Bank in Hanska, into its Pioneer Club during its Annual Summit and 129th Annual Meeting at Madden’s on Gull Lake in Brainerd, Minnesota. The Pioneer Club honors bankers who have been in the banking industry for 50 or more years.

Rosy began working for the State Bank of Hanska on September 15, 1967, as a teller and bookkeeper. When she began they manually balanced daily from entries made in various ledger books and by adding all deposits tickets and checks. They all worked out of one cash drawer.

Over the years they made many automated changes from posting machines and proof machines to now processing the work over computers and individual teller machines and cash drawers.

The bank is now a branch of Alliance Bank. She has worked in the same building all these years. She works full-time and still does teller work, along with being a loan administrative assistant and a personal banker opening accounts and servicing IRA accounts.

In addition to Melzer, eight other bankers from around the state were inducted into the MBAs Pioneer Club. “We are proud to honor these bankers for their tremendous and life-long commitment to the industry,” said Joe Witt, President/CEO of the MBA. “It is because of their hard work and dedication that banks remain a solid foundation in their communities.”

The other Pioneer Bankers are Curt Ask, Vantage Bank, Kent; Doug Bultman, Minnwest Bank, Redwood Falls and the American Bankers Association; Faye Hamerl, Border State Bank, Roseau; Sharon Nordby, Citizens Bank Minnesota, New Ulm; Dean Peterson, State Bank of Chandler; Roger Schultz, Alliance Bank, New Ulm; Donald Welander, First State Bank of Fountain; and John Wisniewski, Alliance Bank, New Ulm.

