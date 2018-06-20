Don Appel Family Celebrates Century Farm Status

The Don Appel family is celebrating the 100-year earmark of the family’s original 185 acre homestead. The entire family seems to takes some part in the operations or up-keeping of the farm.

The children run through the milking parlor to the cow barn where their favorite cows live. Little Emma Appel has her own calf that she is bringing to the fair as her 4-H project and little three-year-old Henry is excited to show off a pea hen sitting on an egg in another barn.

The kids have a play place in the barn milking parlor office where they spend time occupying themselves as their parents and grandparents go about their work. A peacock wanders about the farm yard, fanning its feathers in a brilliant display. There are baby geese in another nook of the yard and a turkey struts about, making his presence known.

Little children, farm animals and a large extended family are the legacy that Don Appel and his wife, Arlene, have cultivated throughout their life on the farm. They, unlike many farmers, have a family that hopes to keep the farm operating for many more years to come. Each of his children own a part of the farm’s acreage and each seems proud of that fact.

Don and Arlene occupy the homestead of the farm, with their children living nearby. According to the family history, the origins of the farm began after the Civil War when acreage was being given to returning soldiers through the Homestead Act. The farm began with great-great-grandfather Roberts, and through marriages and acquisition the farm grew. Next in line of ownership was Great-grandfather Ackerman, then Grandfather Mullin, who was Appel’s mother’s father and then with his mother marrying an Appel. All of these families forged a chain of ownership of the farmland that now makes up the original 185 acres. Arlene also owns her family’s farm—the Miller farm—which will celebrate its centennial year of successive family ownership in 2020.

Don and his family currently farm 900 acres, run a dairy and raise beef cattle. Their 120 Holstein dairy cows produce 6,500-7,000 pounds of milk per day, which is purchased by AMPI and then sold to Agropur, Inc. in LeSueur, Minn. The Appels also farm 200 acres of organic crops with Curtis Speck, Arlene’s

cousin. The rest of the acreage goes to silage, corn and soy. In addition, the Appels are starting a breeding program to introduce Black Angus into their beef cattle operations.