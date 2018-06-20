Coudron advances to National Skills USA Leadership Competition

Students from Northwest Iowa Community College (NCC) competed in the 2018 Iowa State SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference at DMACC in Ankeny, Iowa on April 26 and 27.

Students competed in their respective career path contests. The guidelines are developed at the National SkillsUSA level and each state conducts contests.

NCC students received two gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

The students who received gold medals have earned the right to advance to the National Leadership and Skills Conference to be held in Louisville, Kentucky from June 25-29, 2018.

Placing first in Welding Sculpture (Post-Secondary) was Shelby Coudron of Madelia, who is the daughter of Jennifer Coudron. She earned the right to compete at the national level.

More than 400 students competed at the state level for the opportunity to represent the state of Iowa at the National Leadership and Skills Conference. At the national level of the SkillsUSA Championships, over 6,000 students compete hands-on in 100 different trade, technical and leadership fields.

SkillsUSA programs help to establish industry standards for job skill training in the lab and classroom and promote community service.

SkillsUSA is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and is also cited as a “successful model of employer-driven youth development training program” by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The mission of SkillsUSA is an applied method of instruction for preparing America’s high performance workers in public career and technical programs. It provides quality education experiences for students in leadership, teamwork, citizenship and character development.

It builds and reinforces self-confidence, work attitudes and communication skills. It emphasizes total quality at work: high ethical standards, superior work skills, life-long education and pride in the dignity of work. SkillsUSA also promotes understanding of the free enterprise system and involvement in community service.

Each year NCC has consistently brought home awards and several national qualifiers from state SkillsUSA competition.