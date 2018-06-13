Truman Teachers Prep for Big Changes Classrooms Shifting to Allow Greater Opportunities in Curriculum, Learning, Childcare Offerings

BY NIKKI MEYER

Tribune Publisher

Big changes are in the works at Truman Public Schools. Since the end of the year, many teachers have been busy packing up their classrooms and preparing for more than just the annual summer cleaning. “I’m very excited for all the changes we’re putting forward in the elementary,” said fifth grade teacher Kristi Burk.

One of the changes Burk is referring to includes moving her classroom, along with a number of other classrooms. Said Lisa Shellum, who will be switching roles from Interventionist to Superintendent as of July 1st , “This is the next step in the positive changes that have been happening here in the building.”

Burk’s classroom, along with the rooms of grades 3-6, will be shifting from their current location on the second floor of the school near the auditorium to the second floor in the current high school area (see diagrams).

“The moves were very well thought out,” said Burk. Shifting the classrooms will cause a domino effect of changes in the building. “Some might wonder why we move elementary students into the high school,” said Burk. “For me, it’s very exciting to be next to the high school science lab. It’ll be very easy to just be that close and to be able to just pop in.” The students moving to the new elementary wing will also have access to the Home Economics room, a redesigned computer lab and the art room when those rooms aren’t being utilized by the high school or in a K-12 cooperative learning opportunity. “I love being able to have the older and younger kids interact with each other in a learning setting,” said Shellum. “That’s one of the beauties of a small school.”

“We’re really excited about this change,” continued Shellum, who has been organizing and facilitating all of the progress happening at the school. “Not only will the elementary students have access to all of these great resources, but we can do it while still giving them their own space.” Shellum stated that as they started developing the plan, they were mindful of keeping the experience positive for all students and their families. “The elementary students will have a completely different schedule from the high school students. They won’t have to share the halls with the older kids. There is also a staircase next to the cafeteria that goes right up to the new elementary wing, so they won’t have to share that, either. They will be in their own space, while still having access to some of the great resources the high school has to offer.”

The space for the new elementary wing comes from utilizing classrooms that were vacant during the last school year, as well as shifting some other classrooms around. As the current elementary classrooms are being emptied, the next set of moves are about to take place.

“I just stopped by to see if my new room is ready,” said teacher Laurie Sherman on Monday afternoon, June 11. This past school year Sherman taught 7th-8th grade math, Title I and ran the School Within A School (SWIS) program. In the coming year, she’ll be handing off 8th grade math to high school teacher Randy Muske, reflecting another change in the school.

The school board recently voted to leave the Southern Plains Education Cooperative (SPEC), which is a joint powers organization that provides special education and alternative learning programs to six districts including Truman, Granada-Huntley-East Chain, Blue Earth, Fairmont, Martin County West, and United South Central. The SPEC is looking to purchase and renovate the former Lincoln Elementary building in Fairmont, and Truman would have been responsible for a large portion of the projected $10.8 million cost. “It would have taken a great majority of the lease levy authority dollars for the next 20 years, plus upwards of $10,000 a year out of the general fund,” said Shellum of the purchase. “We are all about our kids and ensuring that they are receiving a quality education, but staying with the co-op wasn’t fiscally responsible to our own district and taxpayers, considering we currently only have a handful of students who attend.

“We now have an in-house resource who can meet those needs, and we’ve been expanding our special education offerings, so not only are we seeing cost-savings, but we’re getting to keep those kids here in our school building and have a closer and more positive relationship with them. We are also looking at other options to meet any additional needs we may have once our agreement with SPEC is up at the end of next school year.”

That in-house resource is Sherman, who, while trading off 8th grade math, will be adding special education consultant work to her load. Sherman rejoined TPS in 2015 and holds licenses for working with both Learning Disabilities and Emotional and Behavioral Disorders. In that respect, Sherman will be teaming up with Special Education teacher Tina Raske.

Both Sherman and Raske, along with Special Education teacher Melissa Curry, will be moving into the space vacated by the elementary classes, creating a Specialty Floor. The area will include space for the SWIS, Title I programs, Special Education, a Sensory and Therapy Room and an office space for itinerant staff. “I want to give special thanks to [school board member] Allison Klassen for getting funding through a SHIP (Statewide Health Improvement Partnership) grant to get all the brand new equipment for our Sensory and Therapy Room,” Shellum noted. “It’s going to be such a great resource for our school.”

The area below the Specialty Floor, which is currently comprised of a Special Education classroom and the elementary library and computer lab, is where 1st and 2nd grade will be moving. The library, which is being shifted down to the current Learning Center near the High School Office, will become the 2nd grade classroom, and the computer lab will be utilized exclusively for grades PreK-2. The Learning Center is being converted to a K-12 media center, housing both books and computers.

With grades 1 and 2 leaving their current locations, two rooms are opening up in the newly designated Early Learning Center, which serves children ages six weeks through Kindergarten. One of those rooms is being used to expand the Child Care Center. “We are very excited to be growing from two rooms to three,” said director Mindy Cook. “Right now we have 50 students enrolled and typically have between 30 and 35 children each day, so we’ve been looking forward to being able to stretch out a little, as well as to expand our program offerings.” The Child Care Center’s rooms are affectionately dubbed The Den, which is for infants and toddlers; The Cabin, for preK children, and the new room, which hasn’t quite settled on a name yet, but Cook says, “We’re thinking something like Adventure Camp.” Each room is themed accordingly and yes, The Cabin has a cabin in it. The third room isn’t fully set up yet, but, as of Monday , was already seeing use from students who will be entering grades Kindergarten and above.

All rooms will be utilized year-round, says Cook, who is looking to bring a theme to each day of the week for the school-age students. “It’s a work in progress, but we’ll have something like Craft Mondays, Puzzle Tuesdays, STEM Wednesdays, etc. We really want the Child Care Center to be a great space for children of all ages. Learning doesn’t have to end with the school day, but we can make it look and feel different so that it’s really self-directed and inviting and so that our students can engage their different strengths and interests in ways they might not during the school day.”

While the main focus of shifting so many rooms is to bring improvements in the educational environment, the school is also being mindful of safety concerns. “We’re looking at adding back a set of doors next to the Kindergarten room that has currently been taken out,” said Shellum.” That would allow us to add an additional magnetic lock, and an extra layer of security for our students.” All exterior doors are currently locked during the school day, with a camera and buzzer at the main entrance, connected to the high school office, to allow visitors in during the school day, and a camera and buzzer at the elementary door, connected to one of the Child Care Center rooms, to allow in parents who are dropping off and picking up children in the Child Care Center.

“We’re looking at having a paraprofessional who would check parents in and out at the elementary doors during those times during the day when those doors would be unlocked, such as for preschool pick up and drop off. Parents already have to sign in to the high school office when they enter through that door, so this change would allow us to know exactly who is in the building at all times.”

Shellum also shared that they were looking at painting a giant tree on the wall inside the school, on which would hang pictures of students and their families, taken at the start of the next school year. “It’s a great way to get to know our school community. It’s nice to recognize faces when they enter the building.”

The enthusiasm for all of the changes happening in the school right now is visible, both in the staff choosing to spend the start of their summer still inside the walls of the school, as well as by what they’re doing while they are there. The rooms in the elementary wing are now coated in fresh paint and are full of “Jaguar Pride” according to Burk. Her new room, at least as far as paint is concerned, is ready to go, though Burk says she is not. “I’ve got a lot to learn and to do over the summer, too,” she said, alluding to more changes to come. “I think people are excited for the new year to come already. We know there are a lot of new things happening all at once. We’re closing one chapter and opening another.”

“As a community of teachers, everybody had some input,” Shellum noted. According to Sherman, it shows. “The staff is very excited. Everybody I’ve talked to is very optimistic about the new things we’re trying.”

At one point, Sherman reflected back on her career in teaching. “I had worked here in the school [back in the 90’s], and when I looked at the older teachers I thought, ‘I don’t want to be like them.’ It was like nothing ever changed and they weren’t excited about teaching anymore. So I left and took another job.” After working at the Alternative Learning Center for a decade, and then subbing for eight years, Sherman rejoined the TPS staff full time in 2015. Now, she loves working in the school. “I really felt like the 7th and 8th graders made some big strides. I individualized almost everything last year, and that’s what I’ll be doing again this coming year.”

The staff and administration gave all of the upcoming changes a lot of thought before deciding to implement them. “We wanted to accomplish several things,” said Shellum. “First, we—I mean the school board, the staff, the administration—we wanted to continue all of the positive things that have been happening around here over the past few years. [Superintendent Dr. Virginia Dahlstrom] and [Principal Mark Nass] have really started some great things, and it’s our job to keep those going. Our students and our community deserve it.

“We also really wanted to bring our school into the 21st century. Schools can’t all look alike anymore. It doesn’t serve students, so we wanted to created something really different and really special. We looked at some other schools around the state and what has been working well and then we made some decisions using that information as a guide.

“Initially we were thinking about rolling out these changes over the next two or three years, but then things got moving and now we’re going to make them happen all at the same time. And there’s even more to come,” Shellum stated. “This is just scratching the surface of what’s happening here over the summer. Check back with me next month.”

Everyone recognizes that the task list for the summer is not a small one. “It’s a lot, but it’s worth it,” acknowledges Burk. “We want to be here. I’ve been here for 17 years, and I would like to be here for a lot more. We’re really proud of our school.”

Said Shellum, “We are a public school, and that’s what I believe we should be—public. Any time anyone has questions, they should feel free to ask them. The community should always know what’s going on with their school.” If you have questions regarding changes for the upcoming school year, or any other questions, you may contact Lisa Shellum by calling the high school office at 776-2111.