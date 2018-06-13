Peddle-Paddle-Hike and Bridge Party

(This article has been reprinted from Amboy’s Red Cow Gazette with permission from Carol Herden.)

Arts ‘N More is now the Amboy Heritage Arts Festival. They have a new event coming up—the Bridge Party—on Saturday, June 30, to celebrate the historic Dodd Ford Bridge with family friendly activities.

At 1 p.m., families and participating teams (dressed in their NEW T-shirts!) will meet at the Amboy City Park with bikes in hand and peddle to the Dodd Ford Bridge where they slip into canoes or kayaks and paddle to the Highway 30 Bridge. A hike back to the Dodd Ford Bridge along County Road 30 for about 2.5 miles will complete the course.

Waiting at the bridge will be cheering crowds, thirst-quenching root beer floats, delicious pie and ice cream and live music on the platform until 7 p.m.

Prizes for the “Fastest Family” and “Most Tenacious Travelers” will be awarded.