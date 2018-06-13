Lafayette residents asked to move cars

Several nuisance properties were mentioned at the City Council meeting Monday night, including this one along Lafayette Avenue.

Residents are reminded to move their cars off Main Avenue before the bike and car nights.

The Lafayette City Council heard from former Mayor Darren Saffert, at the regular council meeting Monday night. Saffert, the mayor from 2012 to 2016, reminded the council about the car and bike nights, which are held every Wednesday evening in Lafayette throughout the summer.

The city had previously voted to give organizers permission to close the street off at 4 p.m. Wednesdays in advance of car and bike nights. However, several people — mostly the residents of the apartments along Main Avenue — don’t move their cars, Saffert told council members.

So when the drivers of the antique cars come, they have fewer places to park, for an event that’s supposed to be about people showing off their classic autos, he said.

“You guys took that step to approve it. I’d just like you to enforce it,” Saffert said.

Saffert conceded that part of the problem is that the street closure starts at 4 p.m., but some businesses along Main Avenue are open until 5 p.m. He suggested that part of the problem could be fixed simply by changing the hours of the closure.

But that will have to wait for next year. For this year, word is already out about 4 p.m., and that’s when the car owners start showing up.

Saffert requested that the city send “a nicely worded letter” to residents and businesses asking them to move their cars for the evening.

Mayor Norm Langhoff took that one step further. He vowed that he would talk to the people personally.

Potholes

Saffert also mentioned that there are several holes in the pavement downtown, and one of them happened on his watch. A hole at Sixth and Main was dug back when cable was being laid in Lafayette. That hole is still there, he said.

“A square-cut hole. That’s been open for years now,” he said.

Another is along Lafayette Avenue, Saffert said.

Nuisance properties

Saffert also mentioned that there are a lot of nuisance properties in Lafayette. He urged that they be cleaned up.

He cited as an example one property where the residents placed a big, green trailer next to the house and are using it as a deck.

“I’ll be honest with you. If you guys haven’t driven by there, go by there. That’s just — I almost shit in my pants when I go by there,” Saffert said at the meeting.

Saffert provided several addresses to the council. There are several problems — a fence that’s been falling down for about a year, or weeds growing a foot high.

In one case, there’s been furniture behind the house for a year and a half, and the people there use the furniture as targets, Saffert said.

“As I understand it, they use it for some role-playing game they play, with swords and stuff,” he said. “It looks terrible; it’s all cut up. I don’t want to stop people from doing what they’re doing, but at least the neighbors shouldn’t have to look at it.”

He asked the city to send letters out to these residents. He also asked City Attorney Don Lannoye what the procedure is to mandate cleaning up nuisances.

Lannoye answered that the city can impose fines, or the city can clean up the mess itself, then bill the homeowner. In any case, the homeowner will eventually have to pay.

Saffert wanted more action.

“We gotta get some teeth in this somehow,” he said.

Also at the meeting …

• The city unanimously approved fixing one of the fire deparment’s pumpers. Langhoff noted that the $6,650 to fix the pumper is there in the budget, and that having a pumper that works is a benefit to the city’s insurance rating.

“Let’s get it done,” he said.

• City maintenance worker Allen Fox said that the standpipe for the water tower would be replaced by the end of July. It’s a three-day process, and there will be a drop in water pressure during that time.

• The city voted to change the date of its next regular meeting from 7 p.m. July 8 to 7 p.m. July 15. Langhoff explained the city has received several bids on replacing the city-owned building, between Dave’s Place and the Ledger office, which burned down last year.

The bids will be unsealed July 12, but that would have been after the meeting. So the council pushed back its meeting by one week so it can deal with the bids at the July meeting.

• The city received a request to abandon the alleyway between Sixth and Seventh streets, and Main and Pioneer avenues. A public hearing will be held at the July 15 meeting.