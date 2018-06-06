Richard Sonnek’s Creations—From Junk to Treasures

“Everything has beauty but not everyone sees it.”

Confucius made the observation about beauty but Richard Sonnek has framed that quote everyday of his life in seeing ordinary things and imagining what they could become. Whether it is an old street cleaning brush that becomes the body of a bumble bee or pitchfork tines that become the tail of an animal, Sonnek has spent the last 30 plus years of his life creating a yard full of art from scraps and pieces of scrap metal that others would consider trash or junk. Starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 9, a good number of his creations, along with pieces of antique farm equipment that he has collected over the years, will be sold at auction at his homestead located south of Mapleton—Sonnek Gardens, so named for the many beautiful gardens that he and his wife planted and nurtured throughout their lifetime together.

Sonnek says that his daughters did not want to see their father’s work sold. They love coming home and seeing his handiwork. Some of the family’s most treasured pieces will not be sold and are clearly marked with a red tag, like the sculpture he made for his wife which is a depiction of her going to heaven. He is also keeping some of the statuary, such as the garden witch or the bird that is birdwatching—holding a book about birds as he peers out from the leaves of a grouping of lush hostas. There is also a piece that depicts the Grimm Fairy Tale “The Musicians of Bremen,” a story of four aging farm animals—a donkey, a dog, a cat and a rooster—who decide to go to Bremen to become musicians and experience a great adventure along the way. Sonnek’s love, genius and sense of humor come through in all of his pieces.

But, who is this man who has devoted a third of his lifetime to creating these works of art? Sonnek is, first of all, someone who knew the meaning of hard work from an early age. He helped his parents work their farm as a kid growing up on the outskirts of Minnesota Lake. His father sold farm implements full time which left his mother and him to run their dairy farm. He said that at a young age he learned to work the machinery and, because his family could not afford to buy the new machinery, he learned to fix the machines they had, keeping them running and doing what they were meant to do.

When Sonnek graduated from Minnesota Lake High School, he looked beyond the home front for a bit more adventure and joined the Air Force, finding himself stationed at Schilling Air Force Base in Salina, Kansas, the home of the 802nd Air Division. At the time, 1952, the Air Force was making the move to long range bombers and jets. Sonnek was trained as a boom operator on the new KC-97 tankers, a converted Boeing stratocruiser—a double decker four engine commercial plane that was being outfitted as an airborne gas station for the bombers that needed to fly non-stop to missions across the globe. He said he would lay on his stomach and manipulate the levers and stick that operated the pneumatic boom that would transfer fuel from one plane to another flying at speeds of 350 miles per hour, 18,000 feet above sea level.

Sonnek and crew would hook on to a bomber flying just below them and start the refueling process. He said that sometimes the KC-97 could not fly as fast as the bomber that was being refueled and they would lose their target. Other times the bomber, now heavier because of the addition several hundreds of gallons of fuel, would suddenly drop several thousand feet below them. His biggest thrill came when he refueled a six-engine B-52 bomber, the biggest and longest range bomber in the fleet at the time.

Sonnek said the he enjoyed his time in the Air Force and just when he was about to be assigned to one of the newest refueling tankers, the 707, he learned that his mother was struggling to keep the family farm running. His father was ill and his brother, who had been helping with the farm, joined the Army. It was now up to him to return to the family farm to help his mother.

In 1957, Sonnek married his sweetheart, Marion Rose Keltgen. Together they worked their farm, which included a herd of dairy cows along with the usual crops for sale and for feed. They raised six children as well. The couple retired from the farm in 1984, giving them time to travel and see things they couldn’t when they were farming.

There were many hobbies that have interested Sonnek, such as antique toys—which he sold at malls throughout the United States. He says that he has been in malls across America, except for Hawaii and the state of Washington. He enjoyed that part of his life, stating that he has met so many interesting people throughout his travels. But, about 30 years ago, when he and Marion were driving across Texas heading home from a vacation out west, he says they stopped at a filling station that had been converted into an art studio where he saw his first piece of metal art. He was intrigued by what he saw there and felt that he could do the same type of work.