Nicollet High School graduates 22 students

The 22 graduating seniors at Nicollet High School got a sendoff at the Friday night ceremony from the school principal, Todd Toulouse.

As the familiar strains of Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1” played, the graduating class at Nicollet High School marched into the auditorium. The 101st class — 22 seniors strong — graduated Friday evening.

The first class, back in 1918, had only two students, said school superintendent Jack Eustice.

But one thing hasn’t changed about graduation.

“Today is a celebration of all that is good about our students, teachers and school, Eustice said. “It’s great to look out at all of you and feel the energy that comes with graduation day.”

Class salutatorian Travis Selby also addressed the crowd, half-jokingly saying he got to be salutatorian because he came in second place. That makes him the “first loser,” he said.

This day, he said, is the day that students have been working toward all year — but it’s also the time to say goodbye to some lifelong friends. All the drama is coming to an end as everyone is creating a path to the future.

And that will means a lot of work, Selbyt said.

“We will all be faced with different challenges along the way — and that’s a good thing, because that’s what makes us different from everyone else. It is how we overcome those challenges that will determine our success in the future,” he said.

Selby, who admitted that he isn’t a hardcore reader, compared life to a book, saying graduation is just the first chapter of life. And one thing he knows is that the highlights of any book aren’t found in the first chapter.

“The highlights are yet to come, as our stories continue to grow. So, congrats to the 2018 graduating class, and good luck on your journey,” he said.

Valedictorian Andrew Giefer thanked the faculty, family, friends and community at large for their help in getting the graduating class to this point.

Like Selby, Giefer noted that this is a time for farewells. And like Selby, he focused on what lies ahead.

“Tonight will be a night filled with goodbyes for us seniors. As we say our goodbyes tonight, I wish my fellow graduates success in whichever paths they choose to travel. And this isn’t the end, but the beginning,” he said.

School principal Todd Toulouse presented the diplomas. After he did so, he made a few remarks of his own.

“Congratulations to our graduates. You really deserve your success,” he said.

Toulouse thanked them both as individuals, and as group, for the way they helped each other, the teachers and the school.

“This is an outstanding group,” he said.

Toulouse noted that graduating high school is no guarantee of success in this fast-paced world.

“This changing world offers to you unparalleled opportunities and some very difficult challenges. To face your challenges at college, in your work, in your day-to-days lives, there are many things that being a graduate of Nicollet Public Schools can give you.

“You can learn anything you are keen on. You should follow your passion. With effort and commitment, you are better placed to have something to offer,” he said.

Toulouse also thanked the teachers for the extra hours they put in to help the students, as well as the parents for their efforts in fundraising and assisting at events.

The day also featured a video presentation of the senior class, and a presentation of roses by members of the senior class to the people who touched them during their journey to this point.