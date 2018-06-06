Council Extends Offer to Bethanie Ekstrom for City Administrator Position

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Staff

The Truman city council held its first regular meeting for the month on June 4, 2018. The hiring of a new city administrator, to replace retiring city clerk Monte Rohman, topped their agenda.

Councilors discussed their thoughts regarding the prior week’s interviews of finalists. Rohman had obtained some feedback from references and Ekstrom’s references provided insight into her skills and demeanor. According to Rohman, several references saw Bethanie as, “efficient, caring, timely, organized, and motivated.” He went on to share that one did say Bethanie may initially come across as shy, but once she gets to know you, her personality comes through. Her attention to detail was also listed as an asset.

In the letter of introduction submitted with her application, Ekstrom stated, “… you will see that my career focus has been on administration. Within my administrative roles, I have acquired substantial experience in customer service and office operations including data entry, dispatching, managing finances, payroll, preparing deposits, public speaking, safety training, and OSHA regulations. I have also assisted with a large scale streamlining service project using the 80/20 principle which included generating and maintaining data reports for electronic documentation.” Her educational background includes earning a Bachelors of Science in Business Management from the University of Minnesota – Crookston, and an Associates Degree is graphic design from Iowa Lake Community College.

Councilors decided they felt Ekstrom was the best fit for the position and chose to extend an employment offer with a starting salary of $46,000 plus benefits that total roughly 25%. During a subsequent phone call that evening, Ekstrom stated she was excited to assume the duties of City Administrator and would make arrangements with Rohman to complete necessary paperwork within a few days.

Ekstrom is slated to begin a training/transition period, of approximately six months, with Rohman starting July 2, 2018. A welcome reception will be announced to allow residents the opportunity to meet Bethanie. She and her husband, Andrew, live not far from Truman, on 400th Street.

In others matters:

• The council held the annual public hearing on the Rural Service District. Rohman shared that he and Arnie Bentz had communicated regarding it during the past week and no objections were raised. He also stated the ratio to benefit remains unchanged. Councilors approved offering the proposed ordinance and will look to approve it at their next regular meeting.

• Council members also approved a request from T.J. Williams to hold a grass volleyball tournament during Truman Days activities. It will be held on the area just west of the former tennis courts on East First Street South.

• Councilor Brandon Mosloski addressed the issue of some on ATVs and golf carts abusing their privileges within the city by riding/driving where they should not be doing so. Councilors discussed the issue of some golf carts and/or ATVS being driven in Graf Park and on the grassy area near the baseball fields and swimming pool. It was decided to look into getting signage to post this information in those areas.

• Councilor Kathy Hendricksen proposed having a crosswalk painted on the “Zaharia” corner since the pool is now open and numerous youth cross there to get to the pool. “We don’t have the crosswalk sign up now that school is out, but I think this is a safety concern we should address,’ she opined. Councilors agreed and asked Rohman to make arrangements to have one painted across Ciro Street at that location.

• Police chief Justin Jobe reported to the council that he had been working on the speed sign and that it appears the LED panel may be defective. Councilor Brian Nickerson asked Jobe to bring it over to his shop and he would see if he could fix the problem.

• City claims were approved without exception.

• The next regular meeting of the council will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 18, 2018. The public is encouraged to attend.