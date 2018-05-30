Optimal Performance Expands to Include Animal Chiropractic Services

There’s another new store front on Mapleton’s Main Street. Jordan Stenzel and Arron Kalis, chiropractors with an office in both Blue Earth and Mapleton—who joined Main Street businesses in 2015 and were located in the same office complex as Homestead Realty and Mainstream Cabinets—now have a new location at 313 Main Street NE, Dr. Samantha Seys’ former dental practice location. The name under which they opened business was Innate Wellness; however, now, they also have a new name, Optimal Performance Specialists. They are ready to open their doors to the public and let everyone see their newly remodeled office suite.

Their new location offers a waiting room as well as a private room for manipulations and other interventions. Stenzel and Kalis offer chiropractic adjustment services which are used to “treat a variety of joint dysfunctions that have a negative impact on the patient’s performance, perception of pain, and even general health.” (OPS Facebook page)

In addition to this, Stenzel and Kalis offer rehabilitation services and use “HawkGrips” which is a set of tools key in the highly effective practice of Instrument Assisted Soft Tissue Manipulation (IASTM), which, according to various websites discussing and explaining the IASTM system, can be used for conditions such as joint sprains, shin splints, tennis elbow, carpal tunnel syndrome and other injuries. Both Stenzel and Kalis have been trained in this technique of soft tissue mobilization.

Hawkgrips are the instruments used in IASTM and are rolled over the skin and, like a rolling pin, makes the knots or adhesions under the skin “lay down,” encouraging the growth of new tissue. Through this treatment, which is accompanied by

stretching and strengthening exercises, the patients experience increased range of motion and decreased pain. The pair offer an Integrative Health Analysis (IHA) to determine their patient’s health and nutritional needs and have supplements which can aid in improving their client’s nervous system responses and health.

Along with all of these great services Dr. Stenzel is now certified to perform animal chiropractic services. He has teamed with All Pets Veterinarian to offer adjustments for All Pets patients. While most of us may not have heard of animal chiropractic, according to a general search on Wikipedia, it has been around since the 1900s and has been utilized to treat race horses, racing greyhounds and the family pet. Stenzel works in conjunction with veterinarians to determine the course of treatment for the animals that come to All Pets.