Memorial Day: “Remembering the Brave and the True”

BY TRIBUNE STAFF

Truman’s Memorial Day service took place Monday, May 28th in Truman Public School’s auditorium. The service was once again led by Mark Hansen. Pastor Nathan Rusert gave the invocation, the advancement of colors was present by Post 115 and the Truman Scouts, and the National Anthem was played by the THS band, led by Jessica Koehler.

Joyce Deeds was recognized as a gold star parent. Carl Vogt and Rodger Bosshart were recognized as 60-year members of the American Legion, and Kenneth Brummond was recognized as a 50-year member.

Truman High School senior James Hodge, member of the Minnesota Army National Guard, gave the student address. For Hodge, it was a task he had hoped for and looked forward to since middle school. “Memorial Day to me has changed over the years,” said Hodge. ” It started when I was in the band in 7th grade, when Miss Kim Breamer was the director. She made us come to come to school on Memorial Day at like 9:00 in the morning.” Hodge noted that the practice wasn’t exactly something that all students were looking forward to. He said that after they played, “Some kids wanted just to go home, but I stayed and really paid attention to what the program was like.” Hodge shared that he was surprised that, when it was time for the student address, a high school senior wanted to get up and speak on the morning of a day off from school.

Hodge has a long family history of service members. His father, grandfather, and more than 20 other family members have served from this dad’s side of the family. Another dozen have served on his mother’s side. He shared that, for him, ” This day is for remembering the brave and the true.” Some of those remembered include Hodge’s uncle, a veteran who recently passed away here in Truman, and another uncle, also a veteran, who was saying goodbye to this world at the same time as Hodge was playing taps at last year’s program.

After Hodge concluded his address, Hansen took the reins back and told the stories of fallen soldiers Jim Toothaker, Leon Barickman, and Roger Deeds.

After speaking for a few minutes on each man, Hansen read the roll call of the 300+ men that died fighting for our country. The was an honor guard by Post 115, the retirement of colors by Post 115 and the Truman Scouts, and a Benediction by Rusert.

Photo Captions: Truman senior James Hodge addressed the crowd for the Truman Memorial Day service. Hodge, who is in the Army National Guard, will report for Advanced Individual Training on June 21st at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma. Hodge is pictured with his grandma Ellen Reints, affectionately known to James as ‘Tottia’.