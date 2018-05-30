Fallen soldiers remembered on Memorial Day

The Lafayette American Legion stands guard before a wreath placed there at Lafayette’s Memorial Day ceremony Monday.

Helen Pehrson described what it was like as a woman serving in the military during World War II — although she worried her tale might be “dull.”

Sally Webster, a member of the Lafayette chapter of the American Legion, read from Pehrson’s memoirs, covering her three years in the Women’s Army Corps.

“[These] were the fullest and varied ones I have ever spent, but I wouldn’t have missed a single minute of it,” Webster said as she read from Pehrson’s essay.

Pehrson described the highlights — and the boredom — of being in the Army. Highlights included getting to meet Eleanor Roosevelt. Not-so-pleasant memories included sub-zero weather and riding on troop trains.

There were lessons, too.

“We learned to live somewhat peacefully, and happily, among 8,000 WACs and a few hundred men,” Pehrson’s memoir stated.

Webster, reading from Pehrson’s memoir, spoke before a crowd of roughly 100 people Monday as the city of Lafayette honored fallen veterans. The Memorial Day ceremony, sponsored by the American Legion Post 300, was held in front of the community center.

Neal Hoffmann, the American Legion Post 300 commander, gave the welcoming speech. This is his sixth year as post commander and giving this presentation.

Hoffmann described what Memorial Day is about. This special national holiday remembers the veterans who gave their lives on the battlefield — or the ones who came home and lived out their lives after giving service to the country.

“This is that one special day a year we take the time out to honor our deceased veterans,” he said.

This is one small thing we can do to honor the fallen veterans each year, Hoffman added.

Hoffmann himself spent six years in the Army Reserve, but never went to Vietnam. Hardly any of his family served in the military, as they were farmers, and it was uncommon for them to serve in the military.

Hoffman added that in the wake of the Vietnam War, veterans were treated poorly — people called them “baby killers.” But now they are being treated better, he said.

Heidi Hagstrom, ministry leader for Fields of Grace Parish, gave the invocation. She noted that her own father had served in the Korean War, and she, too, had a personal connection to the holiday.

“Memorial Day is an opportunity to remember those who gave their lives in support of the freedoms that we enjoy,” she said.

Hagstrom said there is some inequality in how veterans are treated. She recalled visiting a veteran in a nursing home, and this veteran was getting excellent care. However, many homeless veterans are out there. That group is being left behind, she said.

Also during the event, there was a ceremonial decoration of graves. Children Koby Berdan and Kylie Berdan presented a flag and a wreath and placed them on a cross.

There was also a reading of the poem “In Flanders Fields.” The famed poem, written during World War I, contrasted the crosses that marked the war dead and the red poppies that sprung up around them in the battlefields.

Other highlights included music by the Lafayette Band, while Carol Hoffmann, American Legion Auxiliary president, did a tribute to the women who have passed on in the auxiliary.

The ceremony ended with a salute of honor by Neal Hoffmann, and a firing squad with a 21-gun salute. The Lafayette band played taps.

Hagstrom summed up the day.