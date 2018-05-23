Nicollet County leaders discuss closed road in Courtland

County Commissioner John Luepke points out Kuester Slough for County Administrator Ryan Krosch and Commission Chair Jack Kolars.

County Commissioners discussed a road in Courtland that is underwater.

The road in question, County Road 12, extends northward from Courtland. The Kuester Slough has come up and over the road about a mile north of the intersection with U.S. Highway 14, and that section of road is closed to traffic.

That has created havoc for the farmers who live in the area, and also trucking companies that use the road, as covered in the May 17 issue of the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger.

County Commissioners John Luepke, who lives near County Road 12, updated the other commissioners at their May 15 workshop. Because it was a workshop and not a regular meeting, they could not take any action.

Luepke suggested pumping water out of the slough to reduce the water level and reopen the road. It would take a minimum of eight days to pump out the 48 million gallons of water needed to lower the water that much.

Since the soil is saturated, that might double the length of time it takes.

Seth Greenwood, county engineer, said that if the county is going to spend the money to pump the water, it would be better to pump more water out than the absolute mimimum. Pumping the water level down 3 feet rather than just 2 feet would keep that road safe for several years, he said.

Greenwood told the board that the water level in Kuester Slough has been climbing for “eons” — which technically means millions of years — since there is no natural outlet for that water. It’s only now, due to the severe weather this year, that the slough has become a problem.

Greenwood noted that the road was raised before, sometime in the 1990s. He could not find any written record of what was done back then, but based on conversation with longtime staff members, it seems the road was raised about 2 feet, he said.