Memorial Day is a day on which men and women who died in active military service are remembered. Traditionally, the day was known as Decoration Day—a day which soldiers’ graves were decorated with flowers. It was originally observed on May 30, however, since 1971 it has officially been observed on the last Monday in May, creating a three-day weekend which often marks the beginning of the summer vacation season. This year, Memorial Day falls on May 28.

The past two years, the Maple River Messenger has published a Memorial Day tribute with the names of veterans buried in Maple River area cemeteries. The pages have been appreciated by readers and we have worked to expand the tribute each year. The pages have been graciously sponsored by Maple River area VFW and Legion Posts and businesses.

The first year, cemetery associations and caretakers were contacted and several lists were received to publish, including Vernon Center, Medo Central, Beauford Oakhill, Minnesota Lake and Good Thunder Cemeteries. A few readers stopped in the office and questioned why the names of veterans in the two Mapleton cemeteries weren’t included in the tribute. We found that lists had never been maintained for the local cemeteries.

For some of the cemeteries, providing a list was not hard at all—the names were already compiled as they are read each year as part Memorial Day programs, and names are added as veterans pass.

Last year we acquired a few more lists from Sterling Cemetery and Willow Creek North and South Cemeteries.

Amboy was one of the communities that did not have lists maintained for their area cemeteries. Dean and Nancy Runge and Roger Runge, of Amboy, are caretakers at the Pleasant View Cemetery, southwest of Amboy, for the past seven or eight years. They were approached about compiling a list for the cemetery. They contacted Veterans Services Officer Mike McLaughlin to inquire about obtaining names of veterans buried at Pleasant View Cemetery and received a list with 30 names. They noted that every year they place flags by the grave sites of veterans and knew that they place many more than 30 flags. Dean and Nancy took the time to go through the cemetery and find all of the names for a complete list. They ended up with 91 names. After they had accomplished that task, they proceeded to take it a step further and made lists for the St. Paul’s Lutheran and Jackson Lake Cemeteries where they also place flags by veterans’ grave sites every year.

Rod Boesch, Barbara Granberg, Mark Peterson and the Runges are on the cemetery association board. The association was given a large sum of money and they have used the money to replace the bases, spending $40,000 to $50,000 in the process. “It would be a shame not to fix them up,” said Dean.

The Runges take great pride in maintaining the lawn at Pleasant View Cemetery. Roger was quick to state, “I do it to make them look good,” as he motioned to the grave sites. He said that it is a lot of work but worth the effort.

Dean is also a member of the Amboy American Legion, so he knows the importance of making the cemetery look exceptionally clean for the upcoming weekend. However, he noted, “It isn’t just Memorial Day, you can come up in the middle of August and it is looking good. We keep it up just like our own yards and maybe even better. It is just the respect.”

