Council Chooses Three Finalists for City Clerk Position

BY NIKKI MEYER

Tribune Publisher

The Truman City Council held its second meeting of the month on Monday, May 21 at 5:30 p.m. at city hall. Present were councilors Brandon Mosloski, Kathy Hendricksen and Brian Nickerson, along with Mayor Lynn Brownlee, City Clerk Monte Rohman and Police Chief Justin Jobe.

Councilors discussed the candidates who had interviewed for the position of City Administrator. Each person present who had been part of the interview process expressed that two-three candidates stood out to them. Among the candidates discussed was a gentleman from Washington state, who had a wealth of experience but who was only looking to work another five-eight years; a woman who lives in the South Branch area who grew up near Truman and who is looking for a, “career to serve a purpose;” another woman who is a Mankato native, who describes herself as being a big participator in community events and a believer in getting to know the people and businesses in town; and a gentleman from Chippewa Falls, WI who has a Master of Public Administration degree with a “diversity of experience” in the public sector and as a college instructor, and who believes in preserving a town’s roots while also looking at how to move ahead in a positive direction.

During the discussion, Brownlee pointed it she felt that, “It’s not, ‘Who is the best one?’ but, ‘Who is the best one for Truman?'” The council is very interested in having someone who will be a good, long-term fit for the position, not someone who will use it as a stepping stone.

Councilors selected three candidates for a second interview, excluding the gentleman from Washington. Second interviews are scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 30.

In other matters:

Nickerson reported on repairs and maintenance that are going on at the pool. The gutter grates, which were giving swimmers splinters due to fiberglass breaking down after 20+ years of use, have been sandblasted and re-coated with truck bedliner material and should be installed next week. He commented, “They’re a real pretty blue,” noting that people from the city of Wells had been very impressed after getting similar work done.

Nickerson, owner of Nick’s Body Shop, was also hired to complete some welding repairs. He said that now, “The system is pressurized and not leaking.”

Nickerson also noted that the campground was getting read for the season, including the addition of extra rock to needed areas. Mosloski noted that the trees, some of which were transplanted last year, were all still alive. Hendricksen volunteered to pain the picnic tables if paint could be secured, which other councilors said should be easy to do for free. “It really looks nice down there,” Brownlee commented.

Use of the Jetter truck was also discussed. The drain at the corner of N 2nd Ave E and E 3rd St N, in front of Phil Baarson’s house, was plugged and had been cleared. The area near the quonset huts on E 5th St N had also received attention and is now clear of water once again. The council agreed that more attention should be given to the drains, especially in that area of town, moving forward to be sure that everything is clear and flowing properly.

Minutes from a December 2017 meeting were amended, due to a typographical error, to clarify the annual contributions to fire fighter’s pension fund.

The next regular city council meeting will be Monday, June 4 at 5:30 p.m.