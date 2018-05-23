All Jazzed Up

Award winning baritone saxophonist and woodwind specialist Adrian Barnett is at his heart a teacher and all around cool, relatable guy.

He has performed all across the nation at venues ranging from Carnegie Hall to Lollapalooza and has been a featured soloist with symphony orchestras, jazz big bands, concert wind ensembles and touring rock groups. Barnett has shared the stage with Dave Barnes, Wayne Bergeron, Jeff Coffin, Denis DiBlasio, Dynamo, Pete Christlieb, Escort, Tom Garling, Kirk Garrison, Nachito Herrera, The Hornheads, The Jack Brass Band, Kevin Mahogany, Andy Martin, Nashville Composer Collective, Jim Snidero, Spoon, Sun Stereo, The Tempations, Fred Wesley, Glenn Wilson, Jim Widner, Roy “Futureman” Wooten, to name just a few.

All that success and fame, yet Barnett is just as at home in rural Minnesota performing on a gym stage and sitting down and talking to kids of all ages about school, life and music. Both of which he did while visiting Madelia recently.

Barnett, who is a friend of Madelia High School and Madelia Elementary School band instructor Eric Zimmerman, performed solo at MHS several years ago for the students. Last week Barnett returned, this time with an entire band including: Justin Tollefson on drums, Johnathan Moeller playing guitar, Euan Edmonds on trombone, plus Zimmerman playing bass. Some Madelia High School band students even joined the concert and played with Barnett and the rest of the band. Thejen Luoth and John Rodezno who both play saxophone, Roberto Trochez playing guitar and Ja’Sean Glover on trumpet all performed on stage with the band for a few songs, and each even got a few moments of solo play. Rodezno joined Barnett for a sax duet and Trochez jammed out with Moeller for another duet, this one featuring electric guitars.

