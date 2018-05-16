Teigum earns Minnesota State FFA Degree

Madelia High School senior Cara Teigum, daughter of Thor and Natalie Teigum, received the Minnesota State FFA Degree on April 23, 2018, at the Minnesota State FFA Convention.

The Minnesota State FFA Degree is the second highest award that a member can earn in the FFA. An FFA member has to show participation in region, state and national activities, leadership skills and work in a Supervised Agricultural Education Project.

Madelia High School students and FFA members Emily Grote and Maiah Hennager were selected to participate in the Minnesota FFA Foundation Ambassador Program. At State Convention, they were able to interact with FFA supporters and donors. They shared their FFA experiences and leadership skills.

Other State FFA Convention participants included FFA members and officers: Brianna Pietsch, Katie Sorenson, Alyssa Chloros and Jada DeLaCruz. In addition to participating in the State Convention, the members were able to visit Como Zoo, Minnehaha Falls and the University of Minnesota campus.