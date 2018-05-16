So Close You Can Almost Taste It! China House Cafe Making Final Preparations to Open

BY NIKKI MEYER

Tribune Publisher

“To open a business is very easy; to keep it open is very difficult.” Chinese Proverb

Johnny Vuong, new owner of the China House Cafe in Truman, has worked in many restaurants over the past 25 years, starting when he was in his early 20’s. “Being in a restaurant is a tough job,” he said. “But I like it.”

Though his family is Chinese, Vuong was born in Vietnam, south of Saigon. “There are lots of Chinese in Vietnam,” he said. When he was 10, Vuong and his family moved to California. “I grew up there. I graduated high school there.”

Vuong and his former wife eventually ended up in Iowa. His daughter, Esther, is still there. “I moved around a lot after,” Vuong said.

What brought him to Minnesota was the Asian Palace restaurant in Fairmont. Vuong helped open the business, and afterward went to work at Perkins.

“My brother and I have helped open a lot of restaurants,” Vuong stated. That same brother arrived in Truman this week to help open one more. Vuong’s brother and two other cooks are all making a cross-country move, from sunny California, to live and work here in Truman. “I’ve known them for maybe 20 years,” Vuong said of the other cooks. “They know how to cook Chinese food. It’s all about the sauce.”

While the China House Cafe will bear many similarities in appearance to the former Truman Café—at least for now­—there are some notable changes, though ones that might not be immediately obvious. A new rubber roof was recently installed, and the walls and ceiling tiles have been freshened up with a bit of new paint and polish. But the real “magic” to the new restaurant is in the industrial wok range in the kitchen. “The flame is like up to here,” Vuong noted, holding his hand up high. “It’s not like the ones you use at home.” Vuong noted that the trick with the wok is to, “get the food to smell very good, but not to burn it.” The proper use of heat is very important to get aromatic herbs and spices to release their delicious fragrances. He’s confident his cooks can do just that.

Johnny is prepared for the hard work of keeping his business open. He puts great stock in his employees to make it happen. “They are my right hand,” Vuong said. “Everybody is important to me.”

Former Truman Cafe employees Sheila Breitbarth and Linda Carlson will be part of the team helping with that work. Sheila will work in the front of the house, while Linda heads up the grills for the American menu and works as a manager. Vuong’s partner, Jialing Huang, will also be part of that team. “She goes by Ling,” Vuong said. “You can call her my wife,” he added with a smile.

One of Vuong’s big focuses for his restaurant is price. “I want the food to be really affordable.” Vuong hopes to draw people into the city with his cuisine. “That’s my goal,” Vuong stated. He also said he wanted to bring jobs to town and help the community. And, he laughed, “I want to have my food to eat!”

The China House Cafe will operate differently than many other restaurants, serving both Chinese and American food. The restaurant plans to start out being open from 6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday thru Friday, and will be open from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It will be closed on Tuesdays.

American food will be served for breakfast and lunch, from open until 2 p.m., and the Chinese woks will fire up starting at 11 a.m. to serve lunch and dinner. The Chinese menu will be available for delivery, both inside and outside of Truman.

“I don’t want people to think I don’t like American food,” Vuong joked as he explained why they don’t plan to regularly offer American food for takeout. He noted that Chinese food is a good choice for delivery because the meals packed in sauce stay hot and fresh for a long time. “We might do [an American meal] for delivery if someone wanted it, but I just don’t want people to be disappointed when they get their food,” he said.

The China House Cafe is in the process of going through final inspections and preparations to open. Vuong plans a soft opening soon to train employees and work out the kinks. Keep an eye on the Cafe’s Facebook page for more details. Plans for a grand opening are in the works for sometime in June.

Said Bryan Stading, executive director of the Regional Center for Entrepreneurial Facilitation, who is working with Vuong to launch the China House Cafe, “There’s a bigger story here, too, and it’s going to be very cool.” Stading is part of the team making plans for the grand opening. He excitedly said to watch for more information to be released soon.