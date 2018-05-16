Courtland residents worry as part of County Road 12 is underwater

Bob Hulke, who also farms the land in the area, said it will take a while before the water level will go down enough for the road to be opened again. That could be a nightmare for trucking companies.

“These vehicles are committed to County Road 12. When they turn off of 14, they’re coming up this way. There’s no signage that says it’s closed until you make the turn,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of semis come into our yard and turn around, because they have no place to turn around.”

There’s another problem. There aren’t enough signs warning drivers away from using the road until they get to the barricades. So semi trucks and other vehicles keep coming through, Waibel said.

“Right now, we gotta go down onto Highway 14 with all of our equipment. Our equipment is not small,” he said. “When we go out on Highway 14, we’re taking the traffic lane and the shoulder to move our equipment.”

It will cost so much, in fact, that he told the commissioners at a recent meeting that if they don’t fix the road, he’d be willing to buy it. It would cost him less to buy the road and fix it up himself than it would cost him to deal with the detour.

“I don’t want to guess what it’s gonna cost me. It’s gonna cost me a ton of money. I don’t know if 50,000 will cover it,” he said.

Going around to avoid the road closure adds about 4½ miles to his trip. He hauls manure and corn, and having to go around costs him money.

Tim Waibel, in Courtland, farms the land just south of the area closed to traffic. He also farms land to the north, and to get there, he now has to go around.

So County Road 12 has been closed to traffic. And that makes things difficult for the people who live there.

Also, it’s hard to see where the road ends and the ditch begins, especially at night. A driver could go off the edge.

Only part of the road is covered with water, but that’s enough. If a fast-moving car hits that water, it could hydroplane, and that could pull the car into the lake.

“There’s hundreds of loads that go up 12. And if it’s not open by then, there’s gonna be some not-too-happy people,” he said.

Those companies bid their hauling costs on the expectation that the road would be open. The detour adds to their costs, as well, Waibel said.

And as fishing season opens, a lot of people haul their boats along County Road 12, Hulke added.

Emergency vehicles

John Kuester, who also farms the area, said there’s another problem on top of all this — emergency vehicles. He noted that there was a recent fire, and the fire trucks were able to make it through along County Road 12.

The fire could have spread to a nearby building and burned it down. It was saved — but the next time, if there’s a delay, people might not be so lucky, he said.

“Somebody else has a fire up the road here, they’ve gotta go all the way over to the next township road, or that township road, and it’s just gonna slow them down,” he said.

Dave Ubel, the fire chief for Courtland, sent a letter to the Nicollet County Commissioners on that very subject. In the letter, he reminded the commissioners that County Road is the most direct, safest and quickest route to Brighton Township and other areas.

“Also,” he adds in his letter, “in a medical emergency the Lafayette Ambulance or New Ulm Ambulance will be forced to travel gravel roads. These gravel roads can be very dangerous at times to the ambulance and fire rescue vehicles. In the spring and during heavy rains, the top speed on these roads may be 30 mph or even slower.”

Other concerns

Things will get even worse next year, due to the planned detour for the 14/15/21 interchange. If County Road 12 also closes, that leaves gravel roads — 551st Avenue, 561st Avenue and 446th Street.

“This will add minutes to the ‘golden hour’ if a patient is in critical condition. There is also a considerably higher chance of a rollover or even a head-on collision, because of the extra traffic and narrow, soft roads. Most of these fire engines and tankers are well over 60,000 GVW,” Ubel’s letter stated.

County Commissioner John Luepke lives in Courtland, not far from County Road 12. He has been very familiar with the road issue for a long time.

He recalls that the road was submerged several years ago. Back then, the county raised the road 3 feet.

He’d like to see that again, although it won’t be so easy this time around. The Kuester Slough, the name for the body of water in that area, is now managed as a wetland area, and that means a whole host of state and federal agencies are involved.

In addition to the other issues already mentioned, Luepke noted that there are other problems.

Drivers who can’t use County Road 12 will have to detour on to the township roads. That will tear up those gravel roads, Luepke said.

“Plus, both of those township roads have a very steep hill coming down to Highway 14, which, with big equipment or heavy loads is another safety concern,” he said.

Road to be discussed

Seth Greenwood, county engineer, said the problem goes back decades. It’s his understanding that water levels have been getting steadily higher since well before the 1990s.

Everyone uses that road — farmers, commuters, truck drivers and emergency vehicles.

Greenwood said the state Department of Natural Resources is looking to manage the area as duck habitat. To make it better as duck habitat, that means the water level would have to be lowered.

That means installing an outlet. But at this point, it’s too early. The DNR would have to do a study to see if this is feasible, Greenwood said.

Another possibility is a temporary drawdown, pumping out water to lower the level and open the road again. A longterm solution would be raising the road, which would be a major construction project, he said.

If the DNR is able to lower the water level, that would reduce the cost of raising the road, Greenwood added.

The county has set up a workshop May 15 to discuss the road. The date is too close to the press deadline of the Ledger to be in this edition of the paper.