This crash was only a drill. Only a drill.

Emergency workers scramble to extricate students still trapped in the vehicle, and another on the ground, while other students mourn in the aftermath of an “accident.”

One emergency worker pointed to the student spread out over the hood of a car. Apparently, he had been catapulted through the windshield after the head-on collision.

“That one’s D.O.A.,” she said.

It took a while before someone covered his body with a white sheet. But one hand still stuck out.

Meanwhile, emergency crews scrambled to save the lives of the ones who were left. Three students had life-threatening injuries. Three others had non-life threatening injuries. One student was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

This was a drill. Only a drill. GFW High School set up a mock crash May 2 so students could see the aftermath of an alcohol-related crash. The entire school came out to watch.

Even though this was a mock crash, real-life emergency crews responded. Participants included Winthrop Fire Department, Winthrop Ambulance, Winthrop Police, the Minnesota State Patrol, Gibbon Rescue, Gibbon Police, Fairfax Rescue, Fairfax Ambulance and Fairfax Police.

One other participant in this exercise — itself a grim reminder — was Dalin-Hantge Funeral Home in Winthrop.

The young actors in the exercise are members of Students Against Destructive Decisions or part of GFW’s theater elective. Some were recommended by teachers at the school, said Kenny Peterson, school resource officer with the Winthrop Police Department.

Bernie Sauter, GFW principal, said the mock crash is held every two or three years. This week’s event was held a few days in advance of prom night to remind the students to make better decisions.

Peterson said the exercise took about a month and a half to set up. But he felt the work was important, because the message was sure to set in.

“If it saves one person’s life by making better decisions, to get [the message] to hit home, I guess it was well worth it,” he said. “Hopefully, it gets the point across, and knowing, they’ll make better decisions moving forward. It’s all about living, and learning.”

Chris Buerkle, with Gibbon Fire, said that although students sometimes might not show it during the exercise, the lessons really do sink in.

“It’s amazing, after the fact, how many kids will come up to me in town and say, ‘Hey, that was cool to see.’ I mean, it’s surprising how many kids actually come out and say they thought it was worth it,” he said.

Sauter believes the students will remember what they saw.

“We hope the students learn to be safe, that they’re driving safely, and they’re wearing seat belts, and they make good choices,” she said.

Sauter added that everyone should be safe while driving.