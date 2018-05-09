Hanska Fire Department comes to aide Madelia’s Fire Department

Many area fire departments assist with extinguishing a toxic fire just outside of Madelia city limits on Monday, May 7. The fire and smoke spread quickly because of high winds, and due to wind direction, a ban on being outdoors was put in place for a time in Madelia due to the fumes. Hanska’s water truck brings in much needed reinforcements. Collaborating volunteer firefighters decide the best course of action for combating the flames and smoke, as well as trying to prevent the fire from spreading. Also aiding were fire departments from St. James, Lake Crystal and Lewisville.