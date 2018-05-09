Gay Rice Selected as Sertoma’s 2018 Service to Mankind Award Recipient Open House to Be Held at Maggie J’s on May 20

When Gay Rice learned that she was nominated as Sertoma’s 2018 Service to Mankind recipient, she, like so many of the other previous winners, wondered what she did to deserve the honor. Her nomination letter, however, which listed all of her involvement in the Mapleton community over the years, made her merits clear.

Gay has been involved in the workings of Mapleton for a long time. In the child care center, she served as the nurse to tend to the medical records for the children. She played organ at the United Church, and she accompanied young people to Mexico on a missions trip. She transported campers to church camp and served as a camp counsellor. Gay also served on the school board at the time of the merger discussions that formulated the present Maple River school district.

Gay was also on the staff at Mapleton Community Home as a night nurse, eventually being designated Director of Nurses, where she was responsible for hiring and training, and ensuring federal and state standards were met.

She has been a foster parent and a host parent for foreign exchange students at the high school, as well as to international college students attending MSU-Mankato.

When the food shelf “Loaves and Fishes” began, Gay became the person representing Faith Bible Church to arrange teams to assist with this service. She also took her turns to serve and substituted when needed.