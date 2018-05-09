City Council Reviews Next Possible Storm Sewer Phase

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Staff

The Truman city council met for its regular meeting on Monday, May 7, 2018. Greg Mitchell, from Bolton and Menk, was in attendance to provide information to council members regarding the possibility of extending storm sewer work further up North Third Avenue East from where it ended in the last storm sewer phase.

Mitchell provided cost estimates for work between the property located at 213 North Third Avenue East to the intersection of East Third Street North. To complete that section, Mitchell estimated the cost to be roughly $389,000. He also provided an estimate that would extend that work all the way to East Fifth Street North. The estimate for just that block came in at $602,900. Councilor Brandon Mosloski stated he knew work needs to be done yet within the city, but had concerns over how much the city could take on at one time due to current obligations. Mitchell stated he thought if all of the project was completed at one time, it might come in lower in costs than doing it in two phases. No decision was made and councilors thanked Mitchell for his presentation.

In other matters:

• The council heard from Truman Public Utilities’ office manager, Judi Davis. She shared that hydrant flushing had to be rescheduled to May due to inclement weather in April. In addition, she updated councilors on planned projects for May, which included the upcoming repair and power outage scheduled for May 13th, and that the TPU crew will be out jetting lines.

Davis indicated customers may experience sewer gas odors. She advised if that occurs, customers should run some water into their sinks/tubs to refill the traps. In addition, Davis advised that customers should call the TPU office if they detect any back-up in their basement during this maintenance.

Davis stated the department plans to exercise valves in May and that they have applied for a grant in an attempt to get financial assistance with the needed water tower work.

• The council approved the on-site intoxicating liquor license

and Sunday liquor sales license applications for China House Cafe, LLC.

• The council approved replacement of the hinges on the clinic’s main front door.

• The council reviewed an estimate to replace the existing pool gutter grates at a cost of almost $4,800.00. Councilor Nickerson thought he may be able to have the grates blasted and then re-coated with a superior product for a lower cost. Councilors approved him getting a final cost for that option.

• Two families inquired as to whether they could split the cost of renting the Community Building as they were both planning to rent it for part of the same day. Council members approved that request.

• Election judges were approved.

• The financial report presented by city clerk Monte Rohman was approved.

• The council will meet both Monday, May 14th, and Tuesday, May 15th, at 5:30 p.m. to interview ten candidates for the upcoming City Administrator/City Clerk vacancy. Members of the public are invited to attend the interviews, which will be held in the meeting room of the fire hall. One candidate lives in the western United States and will be interviewed via live streaming software.

• The next regular meeting of the city council will take place on Monday, May 21, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.