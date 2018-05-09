Carpenter named Region 2A AD of the Year

Every year, each of the 16 regions in the State of Minnesota submit their vote for Minnesota State High School League Activities Director of the year for that region. Those people are finalists for state AD of the year; one person is chosen from Class A and one from Class AA.

This year, Madelia High School’s Activities Director Paul Carpenter was named AD of the Year from Region 2A. When he first started the job in 2000, he took over for Bob Moe who was the AD for about a quarter of a century – so to only have two ADs in the last 40+ years is not typical. However, that stability is a testament to a strong school and a good district. It is also unique that Carpenter grew up in Madelia and graduated from the school he now serves.

What does an AD do? Well, first of all, AD used to stand for athletic director, but now means activities director. As more and more extracurricular activities that are not sporting activities such as speech, band, choir and theater all come under the umbrella of MSHSL, the duties and demands for the ADs time have increased. When asked what a “typical” day looks like in the life of an AD, Carpenter laughed. “There is no average day, especially for the smaller schools like Madelia where the AD also teaches,” Carpenter said. He is an instructor at MHS as well as the AD; he teaches physical education classes and English for six of the eight periods of the school day. In a larger school, the AD is a full-time position, usually with assistants to help, but there is also a larger number of activities that they manage each season.

“The job is different than it was even 10 years ago, and for sure different than it was 15 or 20 years ago,” Carpenter stated.

Years ago, the ADs job was mostly scheduling tasks such as setting dates for sporting events, hiring officials and workers for each sporting event and making sure the gym or field was scheduled correctly for the school. The AD also needs to supervise events, or schedule an on-site supervisor, for each home activity. The AD is also an integral part of hiring coaches. School staff members also serving as coaches used to be the norm for most of the sports in a district. These days, most coaches are not teachers, so the AD is a liaison at the school and helps with some tasks that might have been more of the coaches jobs in the past. Things such as: collecting uniforms, making sure student athletes are academically eligible and answering questions and acting as a parent liaison. There is also a lot more coaching turnover these days – the days of a coach staying with a program for generations is not as typical as it once was. When a school is in a sporting cooperative agreement with another district, that adds a dimension of complexity to the job.

The AD is the go-to person for Minnesota State High School League for that school. The MSHSL rules, eligibility standards and mandatory requirements for coaching and playing a sport have more than doubled in the past several years.

