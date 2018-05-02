Truman Gun Club See New Improvements and Uses

BY NIKKI MEYER

Tribune Publisher

The Truman Gun Club, located on the west edge of Truman, has been around for more than 71 years. While it’s been maintained and was well-enjoyed by its members, the decision of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) to sanction a Clay Target League as a high school sport led members to decide it was time for some improvements. “I don’t think [the traps] were from 1947,” said Gun Club Secretary Sandy Clow, “but they weren’t too far from them.”

The reasons behind the MSHSL’s interest in a clay target league might not have been readily apparent in an active club, such as Truman has. The organization’s website states, “In the year 2000, a problem became apparent. The number of shooting ranges in Minnesota had dropped by more than 10% in the past ten years, and many others were worried about closing their doors. Shooting ranges had seen a large decrease in the number of members, the number of leagues, and the number of rounds that were shot.” (http://mnclaytarget.com/ about-us/history/)

The article goes on to state that the DNR then got involved, conducting an informal survey in 2001, which revealed that the average age of gun club members was almost 57.

Fast forward to 2008, and the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League (MNSHSCTL) was started with three teams and 30 student athletes. The League doubled the number of teams and student athletes for five consecutive years. Astoundingly, by 2014, the MNSHSCTL Championship was the largest shooting event in the world.

2014 is also when Truman’s Clay Target team was formed. That season, 24 members competed against 6,100 other high school athletes around the state. Since then, Truman has already been represented in the state competition, and the number of participants was up to 28 during the fall 2017 league.

Late in the summer of 2014, after the formation of Truman’s high school team, the Gun Club started discussions and planning for improvements to the club’s facility. The club was informed that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was making grants possible to expand, improve or upgrade trap ranges in the state. The purpose of the grants was to increase shooting range capacity for youth trap shooters by providing matching funds to recreational shooting clubs open for public use; the available grant money needed to be matched by non-state dollars or in-kind materials and services in order for a club to receive the funding.

Truman’s Gun Club was awarded a DNR grant in March 2015. Money was used in several ways. First, they range was made handicap accessible by replacing, extending and widening and the cement pad for the one of the shooting galleries.

Next, the traps and houses were replaced. The new traps are voice-activated, with microphones at each of the five stations at both galleries. The new traps required the old ones to be dug up and removed, and trenches to be dug so electricity and drainage to both of the new traps could be installed.

The entire improvement project was completed in 2017. The Truman Gun Club has a long list of people to thank for making the three-year undertaking possible, both through financial contributions and donations of labor. The lists includes, but is not limited to:

The Gun Club would also like to thank all of the individuals who donated money and/or labor and equipment for the project. While there are too many to list, the Gun Club board wishes them to know that their contributions are greatly appreciated. Special thanks go to Elliot Belgard for preparing the DNR Grant.

Truman’s gun club currently boasts more than 150 members. The club sponsors a MNSHSCTL spring and fall season, and a community league uses the range in the summer, from the end of May to the middle of August. Eighteen teams of seven to eight people compete during the summer months, and include both students and adults alike. Teams compete every Wednesday night. The club is also open to the public on Sunday afternoons.

Information for this story provided by Sandy Clow.