Susan’s friends and family rally together in support of her battle with cancer

Friends can make all the difference. A group who will do anything for Susan Sperstad to make her life a little easier during a difficult time in her life held a benefit for Susan last Saturday. Susan’s Family are also a wonderful support system, and her biggest champions, while she is fighting Stage IV lung cancer. Pictured from L-R include: her son, Tyler Valladolid; Lorenzo Valladolid, significant other; Susan; and her daughter, Vanessa Raymond.