Living the Model Life

Somewhere in your kid life, and this would be directed mostly at the males of our species, you might have received a scale model kit for your birthday party or other gift-giving holiday. The well intentioned gift-giver thought that it was something that would give you endless hours of pleasure and something to do with your dad or mom, with the end result being this great scale model of a jet, plane, car or battleship. Some may have seen the building of the model to the very end, but others, less diligent or interested, may have given up on the project full of little tiny pieces that don’t quite seem to fit together—gluey hands and paint all over the surface of a desk or table despite efforts to keep the work on the carefully laid newspaper.

But, for those who completed the task of putting their model together, there was a feeling of accomplishment with the end product sitting proudly on a shelf somewhere, too delicate to actually play with—a symbol of diligence and stick-to-it-ness, if you’ll forgive the pun.

For those who really love to see their model take shape and come to life, who get excited at the thought of obtaining one of the newest models such as the HU-60 Black Hawk and its action figures or a model of the AMK 1/48 Kfir model of the Israeli fighter jet or an RC P-51 Mustang, one of the most popular plastic scale airplane kits, building scale models can be exciting, if not even addicting, leading to hours spent quietly gluing, sanding, painting and delicately affixing decals and stickers to complete the project.

That is just the idea that Jeff Lindemann brought to the Maple River Youth Center a couple of years ago when he introduced scale model building to the kids that frequent the center after school. With his patience and expert guidance, he helped anyone who was interested put together one of the models that had collected or that had been donated to the youth center. Many of the youth center students tried putting together a model but very few completed the task.