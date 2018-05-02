Living the Model Life
Somewhere in your kid life, and this would be directed mostly at the males of our species, you might have received a scale model kit for your birthday party or other gift-giving holiday. The well intentioned gift-giver thought that it was something that would give you endless hours of pleasure and something to do with your dad or mom, with the end result being this great scale model of a jet, plane, car or battleship. Some may have seen the building of the model to the very end, but others, less diligent or interested, may have given up on the project full of little tiny pieces that don’t quite seem to fit together—gluey hands and paint all over the surface of a desk or table despite efforts to keep the work on the carefully laid newspaper.
But, for those who completed the task of putting their model together, there was a feeling of accomplishment with the end product sitting proudly on a shelf somewhere, too delicate to actually play with—a symbol of diligence and stick-to-it-ness, if you’ll forgive the pun.
For those who really love to see their model take shape and come to life, who get excited at the thought of obtaining one of the newest models such as the HU-60 Black Hawk and its action figures or a model of the AMK 1/48 Kfir model of the Israeli fighter jet or an RC P-51 Mustang, one of the most popular plastic scale airplane kits, building scale models can be exciting, if not even addicting, leading to hours spent quietly gluing, sanding, painting and delicately affixing decals and stickers to complete the project.
That is just the idea that Jeff Lindemann brought to the Maple River Youth Center a couple of years ago when he introduced scale model building to the kids that frequent the center after school. With his patience and expert guidance, he helped anyone who was interested put together one of the models that had collected or that had been donated to the youth center. Many of the youth center students tried putting together a model but very few completed the task.
Lindemann’s enthusiasm for scale model building encouraged Whitney Strehlo, Alana Volk and Kiana Ward to complete their models and keep on building. Since then, he has encouraged each of them to enter their models in local contests and they have all garnered medals and trophies for their projects.
Alana entered the Hope It Don’t Snow Show held in Rochester, Minn., in February, and of course, it did snow. She earned a silver medal for her WWI Sopwith Camel. She missed gold by just one point. Kiana’s first entry was in Fairmont at the 5 Lakes Mall sponsored by the South Central Modelers of Minnesota, where she took first place. Whitney Strehlo and her dad have traveled throughout the Midwest entering her models in shows and plan to attend the largest scale modeling event in the country in Phoenix, Arizona, in August of this year.
Regarding Lindemann’s influence on the young modelers, Kiana’s mother, Holly Ward, commented, “Jeff has been nothing but amazing with his patience and coaching to get youth involved.”