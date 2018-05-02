In Nicollet science project, students figure out how to build a better mousetrap

Here comes Speed Racer! He’s a demon on wheels! Austin and Cole Krohn watch their car, “Mountain Drew,” take off down the hallway. The idea was to use the motion of a mousetrap to power a toy car.

Students from Nicollet High School had an unusual science project last week. They built cars out of mousetraps.

Dana Smith, science teacher at the school, said the idea was to build a vehicle powered solely by the energy of one standard-sized mousetrap. Students were divided into teams, and each team competed to build the best car of all.

“They had five 80-minute class periods from start to finish. So they had to really use their time wisely,” she said.

There were four categories to win: longest distance, fastest, best overall design (speed + distance) and coolest looking, she said.

The car had to travel a minimum of 3 meters (about 10 feet) to pass, Smith said.

Val Weber, one of the students, teamed with Rece Nerem. The idea was to convert the kinetic energy of the mousetrap into something that would cause the wheels to spin and move the car.

“We’ve never done this before, so we had to just basically figure out how it was supposed to work,” she said. “So we took about half of the first class period figuring out, how does this work?”

She said the biggest obstacle was trying to get the car to run straight. The car would always veer to the left.

Nerem said he and Weber spent a lot of time modifying the wheels. But there was another lesson.

“It was a little bit of just teamwork, really,” he said.

Nerem described what it was like on race day, watching as his car took off.

“Embarassment. Because, whoosh! It barely made it over 3 meters,” he said.

“It was just a little bit bad. A little bit bad by a lot,” Weber said.

Weber liked watching the cars go.

“They all run from the spring of a mousetrap, so that was pretty cool,” Weber said.

Cole Krohn showed off his car, which he nicknamed “Mountain Drew.” That’s in part because the wheels were a cool shade of green, similar to the Mountain Dew beverage. It’s also a tribute to one of his classmates, Drew, and Krohn said some time ago that one day he’d create a beverage called Mountain Drew to honor his friend.

Krohn worked on the project with Austin Krohn, his twin brother. They stayed after school to work on it, and they had 13 test runs. The first one was a disaster.

“It didn’t move,” he said.

They figured out that the axles were off center, and the wheels were up against the frame. Eventually, they got the car to move, but then they came up against a new problem. Their car, just like Weber’s, would not go in a straight line.

Eventually, they solved that problem by making sure the weight was evenly distributed.

Krohn, too, learned a lot from the lesson.

“It kind of showed me some cool things that I didn’t know about science. And I learned that if you put the time into it, it’ll help you get through it,” he said.

Paige Madson worked on her car with Savannah Willaert. They had perhaps the biggest success story of the lesson.

“We considered ourselves to be the underdog of the group. Because we lost so much time the first couple of days, with Savannah being gone for a day, and me having to take care of some school stuff,” she said.

Also, the two of them didn’t consider themselves skilled at engineering or science. Madson works on real cars, but she was a bit flummoxed by the idea of powering a toy car with a mousetrap.

At first, they thought they would fail, but they worked hard to make up for it. Madson did research when Willaert was out, and they put in extra time after school to work on their car.

Willaert described what her contribution was.

“Most of mine was figuring out how to get the wheels to move. Because we tried to figure out how to get it so it wouldn’t slide on the ground,” she said.

“With our first trial, on race day, our car went backwards, unfortunately, which is really embarrassing. The second trial, our car went 10.6-something meters, and we’re just like, ‘Oh, my gosh. We’re the comeback car,’” Madson said.

Their best score was 11.18 meters, or about 36 feet, 8 inches. That earned them the prize for longest distance out of all the cars.

They called the car “The Mystery Dump Truck.” Madson said it got that name, in part, because they used recycled parts.

“It’s actual trash, and it’s a mystery how it managed to run,” she said.

Madson described what she learned.

“If you are willing to put in that extra time, that you don’t have from your ability, and learn how to do it, then you will be successful,” she said.