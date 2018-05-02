Blizzard threatens wedding – Madelia’s hotel saves the day

It has been said that rain on your wedding day is a sign of good luck. But, Caitlyn (Nelson) Hutzel, daughter of Drew and Caryn Nelson, wonders what kind of luck it is to have rain, hail, ice, a foot of snow and a blizzard on your wedding day! Is it really, really good luck?

Caitlyn grew up in Madelia, but loves to travel and has lived many different places over the past several years. She met Nathan Hutzel, who is originally from Pennsylvania, in Maryland where they both lived at the time; they worked together at a home for troubled youth.

Last fall, when the couple chose April 14, 2018, as a wedding date, Caitlyn figured rain was a possibility. “When she planned a mid-April wedding, we told her she might want to push it back a few weeks because it might rain,” her sister, Hailey Nelson, said.

“I wanted to get married right after Nathan proposed back in November, so April was as long as we were willing to wait,” Caitlyn said. “Watching the weather for weeks before the wedding, it kept looking like it was going to be bad weather, but I honestly never imagined a blizzard in the middle of April.”

“We did not expect to have an historic blizzard hit. That was a bit of a plot twist for all of us,” Hailey agreed.

The wedding was going to be beautiful, romantic and historic. The couple chose Rosendale Church located between Madelia and St. James for the ceremony. Despite that it has been closed for 40 years, that church was the perfect setting for them. Caitlyn’s ancestors helped build the church back when the area was first settled and everyone was so excited to open it back up, get it cleaned out and have it be the setting for this lovely wedding. “The church has so much history and means a lot to my family,” Caitlyn said. “All our plans were for this beautiful little country church wedding.” That is not what ended up happening.

Friday night before the wedding, they held the rehearsal at the church, but the forecast was looking dire for the rest of the weekend and there were predictions of 20 or more inches of snow. They took the decorations from the church with them that evening just in case.

On Saturday, they woke to no snow; they had hope that the wedding could go on as planned. But, then it began snowing – and it did not stop.

“It was a weekend of decisions. We kept changing the plans; it was one thing after another,” Caitlyn said. When they realized they could not make it out to the country church, they made plans to be married at Faith Lutheran Church in Madelia, but as the snow fell and the wind picked up, roads were closed and plows were pulled off duty. They could not even get out of the hotel parking lot.

Although many people who the couple would have wanted to be part of their wedding day were unable to make it – they looked around and saw what they did have. They had a bride and groom and both sets of parents and family members at the hotel, as well as the pastor who was a friend of Caitlyn and Nathan’s who had flown in just to perform their wedding. Hailey is a professional photographer and was going to take the photos of the wedding all along, plus there were a few other guests who were stranded right along with them. They had all they really needed. So, they asked if they could hold the wedding at the hotel.

The general manager at Madelia’s Grandstay Hotel & Suites, Sneha Singh, was accommodating and helpful. They moved all the furniture in the lobby of the hotel and set up chairs to make an aisle and decorated it with some of their original decorations rescued from the church on Friday.

This is a portion of the article. For the full story, and so much more, please subscribe to Madelia Times-Messenger. The TM is available in a print version or an online version.

www.madeliatm.com.