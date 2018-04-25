Nicollet youngsters mentored in Girl Scouts’ science project

Third- and fourth-grade girls socialize before the start of their science lesson. Leading the group are, standing, Maddie Kramer, Kyla Truebenbach, Olivia Whitmore, Jackie Thompson and Madi Rosin. RIGHT: Whitmore, Kramer and Truebenbach demonstrate how far the students will have to drop their container, which will hold a raw egg, and make sure that the egg does not break.

A troop of Girl Scouts are on a mission to show elementary school girls how important science is. And that it’s fun.

Troop 34196 — Olivia Whitmore, Kyla Truebenbach, Madi Rosin, Maddie Kramer and Jackie Thompson — along with Girl Scout troop leader Jane Greathouse, held an after-school class on STEM. That stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

The idea was to acquaint third and fourth grade girls at Nicollet Public School with STEM. Whitmore led the session April 19, presenting her Girl Scout STEM project to a group of 10 girls at the school. Truebenbach, Rosin, Kramer and Thompson assisted in the project.

Whitmore started the project by giving the girls snacks and a chance to talk about what they liked about science, reading, hobbies and more. It was also a time to “giggle” for a bit.

Afterward, the girls were divided into groups. Whitmore gave each group a bag with tape, yarn, Popsicle sticks, cardboard, spaghetti and marshmallows. Each group was instructed to use their bag of materials to make a container to protect a raw egg.

“After the container is complete, you will drop your container three meters to the floor. Hopefully, without breaking the egg,” she said.

Whitmore explained the process.

“When doing a science experiment, you need a hypothesis, or the ‘if’ and ‘then’ statements,” she told the students. “What you need to figure out is, ‘If I use my materials to make a good container, then my egg should not break.’ ”

The girls worked hard on their containers and when putting their containers to the test for the experiment, only one egg broke. Three of the containers were built well enough for the raw egg to drop three meters — about 10 feet — and still be whole.

Whitmore said the project started a couple of months ago.

“I started getting ideas for what I was going to do for my project. Mrs. Smith, NPS Science Teacher for the 9 to 12 grades, is a really good female role model and especially for STEM. She helped me come up with ideas for what to do and how to do things,” she said.

Whitmore said she was inspired to do the project because she believes there is still quite a bit of gender bias in the STEM fields.

“I decided on this project because being smart and not being ashamed that you are smart has always been important to me. I want young girls to not be afraid or intimidated by other people. The girls need to learn that they are as important as anyone else,” she said. “I believe that men and women are equal and there should be equality in STEM fields.”

Whitmore thanked the third and fourth grade teachers at NPS, among others.

“They let me put up posters in the elementary part of the school and helped get letters to the third and fourth grade girls’ parents. I also want to thank Jenna Silva, the community education coordinator, and the Nicollet Community Education program for assisting with reserving a room for us to do the experiment and for using their website for the parents to register their girls for the project,” she said.

Whitmore will earn her Silver Award in Girls Scouts for this project. This award is the second highest a Girl Scout can receive. Truebenbach, Rosin, Kramer and Thompson earned their Silver Award about a week ago when they created and presented a 90-minute anti-bullying program.

Greathouse works with the five eighth grade girls in Nicollet’s Girl Scouts: Whitmore, Truebenbach, Rosin, Kramer and Thompson.

Whitmore added that in the fifth grade, they earned the Girl Scouts’ Bronze Award for donating food, plus making blankets and pet toys for the Brown County Humane Society.

“We are all friends and do not have drama among us,” she said. “We have always been friends and do a lot of things together, including sports such as volleyball, basketball and softball. And, of course, Girl Scouts.”

Nicollet’s Girl Scouts have about 40 girls participating. Leaders in the Troop are: Michele Aase, for 10th graders; Lisa Madson, for ninth graders; Jane Greathouse, for eighth graders and also second and third graders; no seventh graders at this time; Abbi Carleton, for fifth and sixth graders; Crystal Dolmeier, for fourth graders; and Tiffany Hewitt for kindergarten and first graders.

To learn more about the Girl Scouts, email Greathouse at jane.greathouse888@gmail.com.