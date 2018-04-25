Boesch Insurance and CRT Merge to Meet Needs of Their Customers

When Fred Boesch started Boesch Insurance Agency in Amboy in 1928, he was betting on the future—not only his future, but the futures of his town and the people who lived and worked there and throughout the area. What made the Boesch Agency successful was the fact that Fred Boesch provided good old-fashioned, personalized attention to each and every one of its clients.

This was a practice that has been carried on by Boesch’s son and great-grandsons. In fact, Rod Boesch states that, rather than mailing new policies to his family of clients, he would rather bring the policies to them in person and talk with them about new verbiage or discuss their changing insurance needs. This is the type of service that people look for, to know and understand that their insurance sales person has their best interests in mind.

This axiom of personalized service has continued through three generations of the Boesch family who have been seeing to the insurance, tax and accounting needs of the people of Amboy and the surrounding area. But, the Boesch family continues to keep looking to the future, just as their forbearer did, in order to meet the needs of their customers. So, they have joined forces with Jeff Moore’s CRT Insurance Agency, which specializes in crop insurance.

Moore is a long-time expert in agricultural lending and crop insurance. With the help and support of his family, he decided to open his own business in 2009, selling crop insurance throughout the region. He, along with the Boeschs, felt that their clients needed more from them and, in order to continue to strive for complete comprehensive service for their clients, felt that merging the two agencies seemed timely, bringing together a winning combination of skills and services. Now, the newly formed Boesch-CRT Insurance Agency, an independent brokerage which can search through multiple insurance product lines in order to best meet the needs of their customers in the most cost effective way, is open for business.

Their mantra “excellence through specialization” means that whatever the client needs—whether it be crop insurance, auto, homeowners, farm property and liability, life, health, title, bonds, pension or tax services—the Boesch–CRT Insurance Agency has the expertise and knowledge to provide customers with the best services and coverage to meet their ever-changing needs.