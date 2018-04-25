500 Feet Under the Pacific Ocean

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune StaffTruman residents Doug and Midge Sieg recently had the opportunity to take a trip of a lifetime. And, it definitely was the trip of a lifetime.

Their son, Derik, is currently stationed at Pearl Harbor on Oahu, Hawaii as an ETN2 Nuclear Electronic Technician Second Class with United States Navy.

In January, 2018, Doug and Midge learned the Navy had decided to offer sailors a family opportunity. On January 10 2018, Derik called with only a one-and-a-half day window for them to decide if they wanted to attend the event on Oahu.

“Of course, we said,’Yes!’ and ended up leaving on January 22 for our 10-day adventure,” Midge shared. “At the time we left, we knew for certain that Doug would get to go on the submarine, but whether I would or not was still undecided.”

While there, Doug and Midge spent time with their son, Derik, and his wife, Mikala, who is the daughter of Scott and Sheila Maloney. They stayed on Waikiki Beach, toured the USS Missouri, went to the Dole Plantation, and saw where Jurassic Park was filmed. Midge also shared, “We were able to drive on Oahu’s North Shore and it was beautiful!”

Derik, a graduate of Truman High School, entered the service in July 2014. “He’s a smart kid,” his mom stated, beaming with pride. “Growing up he was always tinkering with things and trying to figure out how they worked. He told us he chose the Navy because he really wanted to pursue a career in nuclear engineering.”

The purpose of this event was to allow family members to get and idea of how their loved ones lived while out on the USS Missouri submarine. After Mikala elected not to go, the opportunity was afforded to both Midge and Doug, who were fortunate to see their son’s workplace up close and personal. Yes, they were allowed to go out on the USS Missouri submarine and spend a day on it 500 feet below the surface of the Pacific Ocean.

“Due to the sensitivity of the area in which Derik works, we weren’t allowed to go into the nuclear section, but we got to see the rest of the sub and it was so interesting,” Midge explained. “Seventeen people plus dignitaries, including the governor from Missouri, were able to go on the voyage.”

“Before we got on, I was a little scared of being claustrophobic, but that didn’t happen at all,” Midge explained. “We also had the opportunity to listen through the headphones and we could hear dolphins and whales! I was actually quite surprised how spacious the submarine is.”

Midge went on to share, “Derik explained the submarine holds 134 sailors. I have thought about it and, if I had the chance, I would absolutely go again!”

The USS Missouri, commissioned in 2010, is a Virginia-class fast attack nuclear submarine and arrived at Pearl Harbor, it’s new home port, on January 26th 2018. When arriving it passed the retired USS Missouri Battleship, famous for being the site of Japan’s surrender when ending World War II. This was the first time in Naval history that mutually named ships were together in this type of situation.

Photo: Sailors from the USS Missouri submarine lined up atop it to pay tribute as it passed the USS Missouri battleship. (Photo courtesy of Doug and Midge Sieg.)