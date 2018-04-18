Truman Residents Respond to Call for Help

The weather finally managed to shut down Highway 15 this past weekend. The massive influx of snow brought with it a flurry of folks who were in need of assistance.

On Saturday, April 14, 2018, Kitzerow Repair received a phone call that a minivan was stuck on the side of the road north of Truman. Four adults and two children were in the vehicle.

The snow was too deep to get a wrecker out his garage, and owner Josh Kitzerow left the shop in a pickup, hoping to at least get the stranded travelers to a safe place for the evening. With help from his own family members, they were remarkable able to get the vehicle out of the ditch, and the group traveled into town to make arrangements for the family as the roads were no longer traversable.

Josh Kitzerow, owner of Kitzerow Repair, is also a member of the Truman Ambulance and Fire Departments. The group was in need of lodging for the night, and after learning that the Whittler’s Lady Bed and Breakfast was already full, Kitzerow made a quick phone call and ended up bringing them to the fire hall.

Fire Chief Dave Bentz and department members Mike Heckman and Matt Lange joined Kitzerow and the group, helping them feel welcome. The children were given tours of the hall and fire trucks, and were presented with teddy bears that had been donated for such situations.

The Truman crew made calls and pulled in favors until arrangements were finally made for the stranded family to stay in a room at Heartland Senior Living.

“It was really cool to see everyone pull together like that,” Kitzerow commented, proud of his fellow community members.