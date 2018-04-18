This ‘Sister’ is taking a non-traditional route for cancer treatment

Attending the amazing Christmas show put on by Sister has become one of my favorite holiday traditions over the past several years. I first met Alisa Leonard, Kjersten Dysthe and Kara Millerhagen when they were performing in the area a number of years ago, but many people around here remember them living here. The trio used to be known as the Norvold Sisters; they grew up near Hanska, the daughters of Randvig and Douglas Norvold, and all graduated from Madelia High School; Kjersten in ‘83, Kara in ‘85 and Alisa in ‘88.

After that first show, I was compelled to want to see Sister again and again – they are fantastic. Sister has performed in Madelia twice as part of the Razzle Dazzle festivities in the past several years, as well as donating their time and talent to the fundraiser last summer to help with the downtown fire recovery efforts.

I attended their most recent Christmas show in December with Karla Angus and my mom and all three of the sisters looked and sounded amazing. Alisa’s powerhouse voice and constant upbeat personality and energy were as on-point as ever.

I was absolutely shocked to hear that Alisa, who is 47 years old, was diagnosed in February with Stage IV cancer and is battling for her life. “You can imagine how we felt then,” said Alisa’s husband, Tom Leonard, in a recent phone conversation. He was gracious enough to share Alisa’s story, with her blessing, as she needs all her energy to heal right now.

“There was no indication of her being sick whatsoever,” Tom shared. “Alisa puts out a lot of effort over the Christmas season. I cannot even explain how much energy it takes to put that show on. It is hard to imagine her being that sick and still performing like that, not even realizing what was going on inside her body.”

The family went through the holiday season with the typical hustle and bustle that it takes to make sure everyone has all the right presents and foods they love and Alisa seemed no worse for the wear. Then in January, Alisa had an opportunity to go to Costa Rica with some girlfriends. It was supposed to be a relaxing break, but she came back from that vacation very sick. Everyone assumed Alisa picked up a parasite; she felt tired, was nauseous and overall very run down.

Alisa went to see her doctor who did quite a bit of blood work and found nothing out of the ordinary, so she was advised to rest. Alisa was not getting any better and went to the doctor again, but the same scenario took place; there were no signs of a parasite, or anything else obvious going on, yet she was getting sicker by the day.

The third time Alisa went in, the doctor ordered an ultrasound; it showed something on her liver. But even then, they still figured they were dealing with a parasite. She was admitted to the hospital and assigned an infectious disease doctor. However, a biopsy of her liver indicated it was not a parasite; Alisa had cancer. And the huge mass taking up more than half of Alisa’s liver was not the point of origin for the disease; there was more going on. A CAT scan revealed that the cancer had actually started in her kidneys and metastasized to her liver. The oncologist told them that Alisa had Stage IV, inoperable, aggressive and fast growing cancer. They could do some conventional chemotherapy treatments to buy time and they would keep Alisa as comfortable as possible. Basically, they offered little hope and, although no one said the actual words, ‘death sentence,’ they seemed to be preparing Alisa and her family for the worst.

“It was devastating to hear that news and we called the family together,” Tom recalled. “Alisa and I looked at each other and both said, ‘oh, hell, no!’ There has to be a better way and other options beside this.”

The couple immediately thought of a friend of theirs who was diagnosed a couple of months before that with throat cancer and was not given a lot of positive options. That man’s wife did tons of research and found a clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, called EuroMed Foundation. “Within six weeks of doing treatments with them, that man’s cancer had dissipated. He is a poster child for the place,” Tom said. “When he heard about Alisa’s cancer diagnosis and treatment options, our friend told us to get out of the hospital and run. He said, ‘If the doctors tell you that you are going to die – run faster! Just get out of the hospital and go to EuroMed.”

