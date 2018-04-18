Speech duo Maul and Sletta headed for State competition

Samantha Maul, daughter of Jeremy and Jessica Maul, is a senior who is in her third year of speech. Joshua Sletta, son of Jason Sletta and Tanya Sletta, is a junior who is in his first year competing in speech. Together these two will represent Madelia High School at the State Speech Tournament at Apple Valley High School on Saturday, April 21. They placed third at the subsection meet a week ago, and the top six went to sections. Then, last Friday, Sam and Josh placed third at sections and the top three move on to state this weekend.

Josh admits that he was not sure he wanted to participate in speech this year. “One day I would want to do it and the next I did not want to do it,” he said. “Eventually I decided to go for it.” Since the two are dating, the idea was that if Josh did join speech, they would compete in Duo Interpretation, the only speech category that is not a solo venture. Sam said that she was not at all sure Josh would join so she actually began preparing a solo speech. She understood why he wavered, both Sam and Josh are good students and study hard, plus are extremely active in sports, school clubs, theater, NHS, work and community activities. However, despite all the demands on their time, they are both very glad that Josh did commit and they are being rewarded for their hard work. “Plus, the skills you learn in speech really benefit you in so many ways even beyond high school,” Sam said.

Their speech is called “Lost Souls, Starboard Ho,” by Kesha Williams and is a dramatic piece. They play a married couple who have lost a child.

This is a portion of the article. For the full story, and so much more, please subscribe to Madelia Times-Messenger. The TM is available in a print version or an online version.

www.madeliatm.com.