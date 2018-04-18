Malloree McCarthy Gets a Taste of Government as a Page at Minnesota State Capitol

Malloree McCarthy’s love for politics and the government was piqued during the summer of her freshman year at Maple River High School, during which time she went to Washington D.C for a school trip. She stated, “I loved every second I was in D.C., so I started thinking about getting involved in politics.”

McCarthy, now a junior, spent the week of March 19-23, 2018, at the Minnesota State Capitol, participating in the Minnesota High School Page Program. Knowing that McCarthy had an interest in politics, Maple River School social studies teacher Sue Wilde shared with McCarthy about her own experience as a page when she was in high school. “I knew that I wanted to do it after [Sue] told me about it,” said McCarthy of her decision to apply for the program. Guidance Counselor Ann Langworthy helped McCarthy submit an application and provided a recommendation letter for her. A written essay was also part of the application process.

Out of more than 200 applications submitted, McCarthy was one of only 82 students who were selected to participate in the page program. The students spent a week in March at the state capitol. McCarthy worked with nine other high school students—six from the metro area, and four, including herself, from outstate Minnesota. There are also professional pages working at the Capitol, and they did the jobs that the high school pages weren’t able to do, such as printing roll call votes and getting bills from the archives.

Regarding the tasks involved in the page program, McCarthy said, “My specific role as a page was to go to the representative’s desk when their lights in the back turned on and grab whatever they needed. It could be an archive from a professional page or to give a note to another representative. You never knew what you were getting into when you went to a page light.”