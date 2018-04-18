Lafayette firefighters conduct grain bin rescue drill

Firefighter Logan VanDeest is buried up to his waist, while fellow firefighters try to rescue him.

“We’ve saved a person — and we lost a child.”

So said Gary Griebel, Lafayette firefighter. The woman he saved was a coworker. The other one had been missing for some time, he said.

Griebel didn’t say much about either mission.

“You do what you gotta do,” he said.

Griebel was describing two of the grain bin rescue missions he was on. He spoke April 12 as the fire station was about to start a training session on grain bins.

David Malakowsky, who works for Safety and Security Counseling Specialists, came to Lafayette to conduct the session. He had brought with him a trailer that simulates a grain bin, so firefighters could experience the difficulties of extracting a victim.

He warned that the term “rescue” is perhaps optimistic. When a person falls into a grain bin, most of the time, the victim does not survive.

In this case, the training equipment is designed to be safe.

“It’s all graded, so nobody’s going to get their feet chopped off or anything,” he said — noting that this can happen in a real grain bin.

The firefighters were able to try out different scenarios during the exercise. Firefighter Logan VanDeest, selected because he was the new guy in the department, was buried waist deep in plastic pellets that simulate grain. For much of the exercise, he was “unconscious” and therefore unable to assist fellow firefighters who arrived at the scene to extract him.

Firefighters took turns in getting him out. They went to the top of the grain bin carrying the tools of the trade — curved metal sheets that fit together to form a “tube,” or barrier. When fully assembled around the victim, firefighters can enter the tube and empty out the grain, bucket by bucket. The barrier prevents the grain from sliding back into place and covering the victim again.

Firefighters also brought hard plastic soda crates. These ordinary supermarket items are extremely useful because rescue workers can stand on them and not worry they might get trapped in the grain themselves.

If the situation is more dire, rescue workers can “breach” the bin — cut a hole in it so the grain will fall out.

Malakowsky stressed how important the training is.

“It’s really hard for fire departments to go up top of a grain bin,” he said.

He added that this is a bad time of year for farmers. The heat followed by cold will cause the corn to spoil. The corn will develop a crust of mold.

A farmer will then attempt to fill his truck, but partway through the flow of grain will stop.

“What happens sometimes is a farmer will walk in across that crust, and fall in. Trapped,” he said. “That’s the biggest cause right there.”

The crust has a hollow space underneath. If the crust breaks, the farmer lands in that hollow space and can be completely covered in 20 seconds.

Last year in Minnesota, there were two or three grain bin rescues, Malakowsky estimated. Nationwide, it happens a lot, and most of the time, the incident is fatal.

Malakowsky conducted 20 grain bin rescue training events last year. He also does other forms of training, including fires, ropes and harness, and fire school.