By Clair Robins

clair@candystore.com



Your favorite candy will always be around, right? When you think of panic-buying, you wouldn’t think of candy. But that is exactly what’s happening right now. People are panic-buying Necco wafers candy in bulk

The panic began on March 12. That day the Boston Globe covered an announcement from Necco CEO, Michael McGee, that they could be shutting down within 60 days.

The Globe’s piece coincides with a marked spike in sales. Necco sales spiked more than 50%. Necco Wafers are up 63%. A clear signal of panic-buying.

Short for New England Confectionary Company (“Co”), Necco is the maker of Necco Wafers, Mary Janes, Clark Bars, Candy Buttons, Squirrel Nut Zippers and more beloved old-fashioned candy. Maybe you’ve heard of Sweethearts candy conversation hearts – aka the most popular Valentine’s Day candy? Yeah, they make those too.

After months of trying to find a buyer, they haven’t been able to reach a deal. If no deal comes soon, hundreds of workers will be laid off and millions of candy lovers disappointed.

This is a big deal. Necco has been around since the mid 1800s. Almost all of their candies are legends in their own right. All of them are in jeopardy now.

The graph above illustrates daily sales for Necco Wafers in March this year on CandyStore.com. You can see where things change on the 12th and stay high above that until the time of this article on March 28. As a private company, we don’t share specific sales numbers. But you can see the relative change in sales. It’s not subtle.

Online bulk candy stores like CandyStore.com are stockpiling Necco candies, but orders are coming in fast. We contacted industry partners and distributors and they are reporting the same phenomenon. The big question is, when will the shipments stop coming?

No one can say, which only contributes to the panic.

Ok. Maybe you’re not a numbers or graphs type of person. I’m not. Sometimes I need a little more to really feel the situation. For all the touchy-feely emotional people like me, here are some non-financial-y data / anecdata for you:

Necco March 2018 Stats from CandyStore.com

• 253 emails received by CandyStore.com starting on March 12 inquiring about Necco branded candies.

• 167 panicked phone calls asking about Necco branded candies, many trying to secure large bulk quantities.

• 77 Social media messages expressing fear and sadness for their coming loss.

• 29 Customers offering to pay double or more for bulk quantities of Necco candy.

• 3 People offering to work in return for Necco candy buying priority. Is that indentured servitude?

• 1 Used car trade-in offer

That’s right. A young woman named Katie contacted us offering to trade her used Honda Accord for all our Necco Wafers.

She ended up buying a couple boxes on her credit card anyway.

A nice older woman called and wanted to buy 100 pounds of the junior roll-sized Necco Wafers. When she mentioned they are better for vacuum-sealing, our team pressed for details. Long story short, this woman plans to vacuum seal Necco wafers so that her supply will remain as fresh as possible…for years.

But it’s not all love. Necco Wafers, in particular, are a divisive candy. Sales figures don’t (and can’t) illustrate the dark side of sentiment. …Though there are people who would probably negative-buy Necco Wafers if that were a possible thing. We have seen both sides of the passion.

We did a piece on the Best and Worst Halloween candy where Necco wafers ranked the #4 worst. We asked customers to give feedback to support their opinions either way. And Necco Wafers got by far the most written feedback. After digging through the results, we found the following comments:

Necco Wafers Haters Chime In

I’d say they are like Tums, but Tums are… better than Necco wafers!

If you’re making chalkboard art, then by all means. Otherwise, Necco wafers suck all moisture out of my mouth and all joy out of my soul.

We used to save them from Halloween and use them in Gingerbread houses at Christmas time. All that time, never tempted to eat em. Ick.

Necco Wafers have to be #1 worst. The Worst worst worst. Chalky, creepy… candy.

You can see there are two-sides to this coin. Both are equally passionate.

If you are one of those who loves Necco, what can you do?

You might think, oh well, someone will buy the rights to make the popular ones and the Necco Wafers will live on. For sure. But will it be the same? If they use new cooks, new machines, different water, maybe in a different climate. Maybe the new owner will use cheaper ingredients or more expensive ingredients. Odds are it won’t be exactly the same. And it could be very different.

We can’t risk it. There’s got to be a better option.

The best thing we can do is get the word out there. Potential buyers of Necco need to hear loud and clear how popular these products are. They need to hear from us how important it is to keep Necco right where it is in Revere, Massachusetts. Keep those factory workers employed and making that candy that we all love (or love to hate).

If you think this article is interesting, share it and use the tag #SaveNecco. Let’s show everyone that Necco is still in high demand.

Let’s #SaveNecco.