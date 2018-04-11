Lecturer: You can have a ‘Silent Impact’

Joe Schmit, Channel 5 sports anchor, addressed students Friday at Nicollet High School on their ‘Silent Impact.’

Students, in addition to the things they set out to do in life, can also have a ‘silent impact.’

Joe Schmit, Channel 5 sports anchor, addressed students at Nicollet High School on that impact. The hourlong presentation Friday talked about the various sports legends he met in his life and the lessons he learned from them. He passed those lessons on to the students during his talk.

Schmit urged his students to dare to be different. Although he didn’t dwell on the issues of drugs, or bullying, he did say that the way to end these problems is to be different. And when a student takes on that challenge, he or she makes a tremendous impact on the world.

And, he told the students, that impact has an immediate payback.

“When you make an impact in this world, then you are much more happy, much more successful, and you’re just the kind of person that everybody wants to be around,” he said.

Schmit added that the actions that people take, and the decisions that people make, have the biggest impact when the people aren’t trying to be noticed or impress anyone. But these impact are real, powerful and contagious.

“And it can last a long, long time. That’s how this silent impact works,” he said.

Schmit cited as an example a friend from his college days. He and a group of friends went out to a fast food restaurant to eat. On their way back, they noticed that one of their friends, Gordy, was missing.

Schmit returned to the restaurant and found Gordy cleaning up after everyone. Schmit asked why he was going through all that trouble, since the restaurant had people to do the cleaning for them. Gordy answered simply, “We made the mess; we clean up the mess.”

That had such an impact on Schmit that to this day, he cleans up his table, and sometimes the table next to him. So do his children, who have all heard the story about Gordy.

Turning to sports, Schmit told the story of Joe Mauer, the six-time All-Star who plays for the Minnesota Twins. But despite his impressive stats — he’s only eight hits away from 2,000 career hits — Schmit was struck by what the silent impact he made off the field.

When Mauer was still in high school, he escorted a blind student to the lunch room every day. But Mauer took it one step further and seated the boy at the table with all the “cool kids” — Mauer and his friends.

That made this boy’s day, and it happened every day. And Mauer’s friends were so struck by this that soon, they fought over who got to be the one who escorted him back to the classroom.

When Schmit asked Mauer why he did this, his answer was simple.

“It was the right thing to do.”

Schmidt told the students he later tracked down that blind student — Mike Halley. Halley said it was a great time for him, because he’d loved sports all his life, but it wasn’t until that moment that he had friends he could talk sports with.

Schmit also tracked down the students who sat with Mauer. They fondly recalled that time — a sign of the silent impact Mauer had on them.

Schmit warned that if an impact can be positive, a person’s impact can also be negative. He described the impact of bullying, from stories he’d heard from other people, and from his own experience, when he was the bully. He described how he joined in when other kids made fun of a girl who was different, and realized how he made her life hard all those years ago. It took years — not until a high school reunion decades after the fact — that he made things right with her.

“Don’t be that guy. Girls — don’t be that mean girl. It’s not worth it,” he said.

And when you dare to make a stand, like will go better for you, as well, Schmidt said.

During the talk, Schmit also urged the students to think of a time when they felt that silent impact made by someone close to them. He invited each student to pull out a phone and send a text message thanking that person.

The students took on that challenge, and later in the program, they shared the messages they got back.

Dustin Bode, a senior at the school, shared the answer he got. He noted that when his parents divorced, it was a sad time for him. But his stepfather was there for him, so Bode wrote to his stepfather, and got back a touching message.

“Thanks, Dustin. You just made my day. That goes both ways. You, your mom and your brothers have made a huge impact on my life as well. You have made me a better person and father, so thank you.”

After the talk, Schmit gave away copies of his book, “Silent Impact: Stories of Influence Through Purpose, Persistence and Passion,” to students who participated in the exercise. He also provided a copy to the school library.

Also after his talk, Schmit conducted an exercise with a group of leadership students at the school.

Jessica Roschen, legacy coordinator with Traverse Des Sioux Library Cooperative, helped set up the event at the high school. She described why her group selected Schmit.

“We had Joe in Fairmont working with schools,” she said. “We have him come and talk with students … just to get them thinking about that. What kind of impact they’re making. What is your silent impact — positive, negative. Things like that.”