Cleaning Up After An Historic Tornado – 20 Years Ago

There was significant damage on the farm and homestead of Harvey Lilleodden. This scene was repeated at many other Hanska farm sites, and in the surrounding areas, following a massive tornado on March 29, 1998. With overturned farm equipment and mangled out-buildings friends, family and neighbors pitched in to help clean up each others properties. These efforts continued for months after the tornado and, for many, it took years to rebuild if they chose to do so at all.