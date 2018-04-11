Ag Expo With A Twist – A new take on Ag Night for Chamber

The Madelia Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Ag Night event on Wednesday, April 4. However, this year they decided to switch it up and make the event a little different and called it Ag Expo With A Twist.

It was free this year, with a more come and go type of atmosphere and, instead of a full dinner, there were appetizers prepared by the Legion and desserts by Sweet! Indeed. Chamber Executive Director Karla Angus said that networking, education, sharing new ideas and talking about what is happening in the community were the main goals for the evening. Agriculture in particular, in all its many forms, is a major part of this community and region; it is a vital component in the economic health and vitality of the area, so we want to understand it and support it.

Angus was happy with how the event went and believes they achieved their goals for this first year.

Many organizations and businesses each had a table at the Ag Expo With A Twist night including: Watonwan Ag Association, Farrish Johnson Law Office, Shellee’s Greenhouse, Madelia High School FFA, Moody Bees Farm, Alternative Roots Farm, Tech Unlimited, Region 9, Total Lawn Care & Landscaping, Madelia Community Hospital & Clinic, USDA Farm Service Agency-Watonwan County, Crystal Valley, Citizens Bank Minnesota, American Family Insurance, Knutson & Casey and Madelia Area Chamber.

There were four speakers throughout the evening all with different perspectives but a similar message about knowing where our food comes from and supporting those local producers.

Brooke Knisley of Alternative Roots Farm spoke about their certified organic family farm and orchard. She runs this small farm with her husband, John, offering diversified produce through Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Shares, farmers market and direct sales. ARF organic apples are available through direct sales, Apple Shares and wholesale.

Kaylee Carnahan is the owner of Moody Bees Farm with her partner Jason Moody. Carnahan spoke about how they raise bees for honey and beeswax products, which is their passion, but they also run a small, sustainable farm that they are converting to completely natural energy sources. Supporting community, providing education and the “buy local” message are very important to them.

Wanda Patsche is with Minnesota Farm Living and she spoke about Bridging the Gap between Consumers and Farmers. She shares the agriculture story from a farmer’s viewpoint through blogging and several social media avenues where she talks about what life is really like for she and her husband on their small pork producing farm in Martin County. She explained what they do on the farm and why they do it, plus several Ag related issues, food, rural life and her family.

Jerry Ford, who is the Sustainable Farming Association’s (SFA) Network Coordinator and Director of the Minnesota Garlic Festival, rounded out the speakers. He and his wife own Living Song Farm near Howard Lake and Ford is a convicted garlic grower. He spoke about how people do not expect that this state can produce some amazing garlic, but it does, as well as some wonderful other products made with the garlic.

The Minnesota Garlic Festival, which is the second Saturday in August in Hutchinson and he invited everyone to attend, it is a great time and “you come home smelling different that when you arrived,” he joked. Ford is co-director of the Minnesota Premium Garlic Project, which is sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

“All the speakers were so passionate about what they do and had a great message to share with the group,” Angus said.

Angus and Chamber Assistant Bridget Hayes, as well as the chamber board already have ideas to implement next year, as well as suggestions for speakers to invite.

“I got great comments from people saying they liked the new format and hope we continue to do it that way,” Angus said.

The door prize winners for the evening included: Brooke Knisley, $25 in Madelia Money; Lisa Sackreiter, $25 Madelia Money; Caleb Fenske, $25 in Madelia Money; and Brian Bergemen, 25 percent off a suite at Madelia’s GrandStay Hotel and Suites. The Sponsors of Ag Night With a Twist included: Alliance Bank, Citizens Bank Minnesota, Pioneer Bank and Madelia Area Chamber of Commerce.