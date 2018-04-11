A Celebration of Life for Firefighter Tim Royce

The community gathered on a cold and snowy Sunday, April 8, 2018, to say goodbye to Tim Royce—father, brother, friend, co-worker and fellow firefighter. Royce passed away on Friday, March 30, of an apparent heart attack after having responded to two emergency calls with the Mapleton Fire Department just one day prior, on March 29. Co-workers found him unresponsive at work at Dietz Foods, where he has been the butcher in the meat department for 17 years.

Fellow firefighters responding to the 911 call found themselves tending to one of their own. Royce was a member of the Mapleton Fire Department for 17 years, where he held the office of Second Assistant Chief.

Cindy Wishart stated that Tim was a wonderful employee to work with. He will certainly be deeply missed by his Dietz Foods co-workers and the many customers he greeted as he filled the meat counter.

When a firefighter dies within 24 hours of responding to a call, he or she is considered to have died in the line of duty. This prompted a call by the Minnesota Fire Service Foundation to firefighters across the state to attend the visitation and funeral of Royce—their fallen brother—to show their respect and support to Royce’s family as well as his firefighter family.

Fire trucks lined Highway 30 beginning at the Maple River High School building. More than 100 firefighters from 30 departments were in attendance at the service, including local departments of Amboy, Good Thunder, Minnesota Lake and Vernon Center—communities that often provide mutual aid for the Mapleton department. The gymnasium was filled with firefighters who came from as far away as Montrose, Rice Lake and Shakopee, some there because they have experienced the loss of a fellow firefighter and knew the importance of showing their support to the members of the Mapleton Fire Department. Tim’s Dietz Food family sat together clad in blue sweatshirts to honor their co-worker.

By an order of Governor Mark Dayton, flags were flying at half staff at all federal and state buildings in honor of Tim Royce on Sunday, April 8, 2018, from sunrise to sunset. Governor Dayton was also in attendance at the service, accompanied by Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner Mona Dohman.

Many tears were shed and even some laughter was heard as a life well lived by Tim Royce was celebrated and remembered. Chief Ben Froehlich welcomed everyone and said, “Today we celebrate a man who devoted himself to his community and God.” Pastor Maurice Staley, of Faith Bible Church, where Royce was member, opened with a prayer, and with a “booming voice” offered words of comfort and inspiration regarding Tim and his own “booming voice.” Fellow firefighter Joel Moore spoke of Royce and his years of dedicated service to the fire department, that he was a brother in the fire department, but most importantly, a true friend. Moore noted that Royce had responded to 503 calls in the last four years alone—one every three days.

Katelyn and Jacob Royce also spoke about their father and the love he had for the community. There were appreciative for the support they have been shown by everyone. “We are honored and blessed to have a community who loved our dad as much as we did,” said Jacob. Katelyn stated that while their dad would have been embarrassed by all the attention, “Even though we are sure that his ears are red and burning from embarrassment, at the thought of this many people gathered to celebrate just him, we know that he would be absolutely blown away by the amount of support and love in this room and we know that he would be overjoyed to see a community that he loved so deeply stand together as one. He would have never asked of this or dreamed of this kind of honor but he most certainly deserves it.”

As the Celebration of Life came to a close, members of the Mapleton Fire Department folded the flag that draped Royce’s casket and Chief Froehlich presented it to Katelyn. Royce’s white fire helmet was presented to Jacob by Mike Bammert. Members of the fire department serving as pallbearers were escorted from the gymnasium by an honor guard of Minneapolis firefighters in dress uniform with firemen’s axes as the lilt of bagpipe music provided by three pipers filled the air.

A procession of fire and rescue trucks escorted Royce from Mapleton to Woodland Hills Funeral Home in Mankato, taking one last pass by the Mapleton Fire Department under a flag suspended across Highway 30 by ladder trucks from the Good Thunder and Mankato Fire Departments.