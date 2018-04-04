Sharing Gold in Mapleton

Everyone has to start somewhere—including Olympic gold medalists. “Some of my first memories are watching curling in Mapleton and grabbing supper with my parents,” said 2018 curling champion John Landsteiner. “My dad would curl in league and eventually I started playing as well.”

As Landsteiner got older, he found people his own age to curl with and began competing at a higher level. “My first time on TV (KEYC, of course) was at the [Heather] Curling Club. I was on TV for about two seconds.” Who would have thought that about 20 years later he would be on network TV, curling in the Olympics? Now, he’s come home to Mapleton with an Olympic Gold medal to share with the community where he got his start in the grand old game of curling.

Landsteiner was at Pioneer Bank in Mapleton on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in the community that has been waiting for the chance to greet him, to have a glimpse of his gold medal, to get a picture or an autograph, and to share a story or two about laying five rocks in the eighth end against Sweden.

It was awesome to see fellow curlers, former teachers, people who didn’t even know John, but know his grandparents, stop by to shake his hand and congratulate him on his accomplishment. Against a backdrop of curling memorabilia put together by Coleen Lindemann, director of the Maple River Heritage Inc., many pictures were taken with Landsteiner, and will be cherished for a lifetime.

“It’s not every day you walk into Pioneer Bank and get to see a gold medalist,” Mary Ellen Larson and Laura Fritz discussed as they waited to talk with John.

Geralyn VanRossum, Personal Banker at Pioneer Bank who was instrumental in bringing Landsteiner to Mapleton, said, “Pioneer Bank is truly excited to be able to sponsor John for all the events taking place in Mapleton and the Maple River area. John exemplifies true sportsmanship. Pioneer Bank wishes to thank him for doing this for Mapleton and the surrounding area.”

He also spent time at the Mapleton Community Home, sharing his medal and stories with some of the residents who were members of the Heather Curling Club.

Landsteiner started curling at the Heather Curling Club when he was about eight years old, playing in leagues with his dad. He began competitive curling in 2003, participating in his first state playdown in Hibbing, Minn. “I was curling with Aaron Annis, Paul Gansen and Brad Caldwell at the time,” stated Landsteiner. “I believe Jeff Annis was our coach that year.”

Landsteiner’s first curling camp was with Will Howieson in Eau Claire, Wis. “That was a huge step for me to be away from home like that!” he acknowledged. “I wouldn’t be where I am now without that curling camp, no doubt about it.”

As far as influential people in the curling world, Landsteiner credits his parents—Steve and Cheri Landsteiner—first and foremost. He noted that they spent the time and money to take him to bonspiels and curling camps around Minnesota and Wisconsin, in places such as Duluth, St. Paul, and Madison.

Other people that have had a big impact on his curling career, too. Lynita Delaney, from Centerville, Wis., was a curling instructor at the camps that Landsteiner attended, and eventually coached the junior team he curled on from 2009 to 2011. Jim Dexter—’Papa Dex’—was another camp instructor and coach that was influential for him. “And of course, I cannot forget Larry Barott,” stated Landsteiner. “He had the inside scoop on the competitive curling world and was always at the club helping young kids play the game.”

His journey to becoming an Olympic curler began at eight years old, playing in leagues in Mapleton. It continued bonspieling with his family and other junior curlers. Attending curling camps in the summer months is where Landsteiner got the chance to meet other junior curlers across the country and become friends with them.

Along the way, Landsteiner formed a junior curling team out of Wisconsin, and notes, “Our team was good enough to qualify for a few Junior National Championships. We walked away with a bronze in 2008. In 2011, I was asked to be the fifth player for the Aaron Wald team and that exposed me to my first World Championship in Scotland.”

Managing curling and life was easy for Landsteiner throughout his high school years; however, when he started the engineering program at the University of Minnesota–Duluth, things got a bit tougher for him. He stated, “I always missed a few exams and assignments or labs. I remember one of my last semesters, I had 20 credits, and four of my classes had lab portions. Somehow, someway, I was able to reschedule, tackle and complete all of them. This was around 2012 when I was in full swing at the men’s level playing with John Shuster.”