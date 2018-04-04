Lisa Shellum Accepts Offer to Become Next Superintendent

Encourages Parents to Choose TPS

BY DEBBIE NEITZKE

Tribune Staff

Last Wednesday, March 28, 2018, three candidates hoping to replace retiring Truman Public School (TPS) superintendent, Dr. Virginia Dahlstrom, were interviewed in an open meeting. Members of the TPS school board met on Monday, April 2, 2018, and voted to extend an offer to Lisa Shellum to fill the upcoming superintendent vacancy.

Shellum accepted the board’s offer the same day. The parties will now negotiate Shellum’s contract to finalize the hiring.

Shellum brings a wealth of educational and administrative experience to the position. She currently serves as the TPS Interventionist and plays a significant role in the School Within a School Program (SWIS).

“I am thrilled to have been entrusted with this opportunity and am so excited for what the future holds for our students, staff, school, and community,” Shellum exclaimed. “I have so many ideas I want to get to work on as soon as possible. We are already discussing a ‘community night’ to be held this spring as I believe there are so many great things happening at Truman of which community members are not aware. When deciding where to send your child for school, I think it is best to get to know as much about a school and its staff as possible. We will take the opportunity that evening to showcase all Truman has to offer in the classroom and enrichment activities. It will highlight such programs as our welding program, FFA chapter activities, choir, drama, SWIS, advanced subject opportunities, and many more —not to mention our educators. We will even provide food!”

Shellum continued, “I was overwhelmed by the congratulatory texts—even one who said she/he was praying for me—that came to me on Monday. I cannot say ‘Thank you’ enough. I also encourage any parents or community members who have questions, or just want to introduce themselves, to please stop in and talk to me,” Shellum stated. “We have seen significant growth in our enrollment numbers the past few years and I know we currently have a number of local students who open enroll elsewhere. I am hoping they will take a fresh look at us to see all Truman has to offer.”