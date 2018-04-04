Hanska Women of Today Easter Egg Hunt a Big Hit

Each year the Hanska Women of Today put on an Easter Egg Hunt event for the children of the community. It is always well attended and each child who attends comes away with a lot of treats and prizes and with a smile on their face. The members who helped with the event this year include Megan Anderson, Easter Bunny, Julia Beckius and Kelsey Miller. Back row L-R: Kelli Johnson, Ashley Beckius, Johanna Larson, Krista Willis, Brook Larson and Lisa Miller.