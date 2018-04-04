‘Crumpling’ the classics results in humor for the audience

The Madelia High School drama department will present “Crumpled Classics,” by Craig Sodaro as their spring play on April 6 and 7. The cast and crew includes: Josh Sletta, Roberto Trochez, Samantha Maul, Hailey Parker, Katherine Jelokov, Gach Mar, Rayph Miller, Tessa Zimmerman, McKenna Hennager, Angel Zamora, Parker Jensen, Cynestasia Mattheis, Katherine Strum, Maria Trochez, Noah Tierney, Kaden Johnson and Jayden DeLaCruz.

This is a play within a play. The plot revolves around some teens who, while their teacher is out sick, take it upon themselves to put together the school’s annual “Classics on Parade.” They take some famous stories that they learned in literature class and decide to modernize them, with hilarious results! In the students’ version of the classics, Romeo and Juliet is set in a fast food restaurant; Frankie Stein tries creating the perfect prom date; a second rate theatrical agent becomes the Phantom of the Opera; Shirley Holmes and Joni Watson try starting a new detective agency; and teenage slacker Artie surprises his mother with a sword he pulled from a stone!

The play is about an hour and a half running time with a 15-minute intermission and will be presented at the Madelia High School auditorium on Friday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 7 at 2 p.m. Adults 18 to 62 are $7; seniors 63 and older and students K-12 are $5; and children not yet in school are free. Tickets may be purchased from the students in the play or at the door.

