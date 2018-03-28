What Does the Referendum Mean to Me?

What do the two upcoming referendum questions actually mean? How should I fill in the circles in order to vote for what I want? What are the probable consequences of each voting option?

The Messenger is working on a four-part series which will dive deep into possible outcomes and ripple effects of each voting option. The first story, set to print on April 12, will address the option of voting “yes/yes” (yes on question 1 and yes on question 2). The following week will look at voting “yes/no”. The third week will cover voting “no/no.” The fourth installment will wrap up the series on May 3, the last edition of the paper before the election.

We are investing a large amount of time and resources into these articles and welcome suggestions for questions or areas of concern that voters might like to see researched and addressed. We are also looking for people who would be willing to be interviewed/have a conversation as part of our research and writing. You can email publisher@maplerivermessenger.com to share your questions/concerns/willingness to be interviewed.

One source of information on the upcoming election includes a section on the school district’s website, https://www.isd2135.k12.mn.us/domain/299 . Two community meetings, hosted by the school board, are also scheduled. The first is Friday, April 6, at 7:00 p.m. The second is Saturday, April 7, at 10:00 a.m. Both meetings will be held in the AAA Gym at the high school in Mapleton.