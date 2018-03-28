Science Fair winners

Each year, Madelia Elementary School fifth and sixth grade students create and present a science fair project as part of the curriculum. Those projects are then judged by local volunteers from the community and, based on scoring, the top students are invited to take their project to the Regional Science Fair held at Minnesota State University, Mankato. This year the regionals will be on Saturday, April 28 and students have their projects viewed and judged by experts in their fields. Top prizes include cash, medals and special commendations for their projects. Those who will be advancing to the regional competition include: Emily Lehman, Alan Morales-Perez, Ashley Sorenson, Adrianne Missling, Veronica Ibeling, Katie Bocock, Karina Garcia, Kiera Kirchner, Ashlynn Sweet, Emma Coil and Josiah DeMaris.